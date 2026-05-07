Report: Ex-Ohio State football players joining lawsuit against school over alleged sexual abuse

Thirty former Ohio State football players reportedly plan to join a growing list of plaintiffs currently suing the university over alleged sexual abuse at the hands of longtime Buckeyes program physician Richard Strauss, according to Sportico’s Daniel Libit. The nearly three dozen Ohio State football alums — including former NFL players Ray Ellis, Keith Ferguson, and Al Washington, all members of the 1980 Rose Bowl team — announced their intentions to join an ongoing class action suit against their alma mater Thursday.

The Buckeyes football players are the most high-profile litigants to publicly accuse Stauss of sexual misconduct. They join more than 520 former Ohio State students who have filed lawsuits against the university related to Strauss’ alleged sexual misconduct while serving as the Buckeyes’ associate director of sports medicine between 1978-1996. Strauss died by suicide in 2005.

The university has reportedly paid out more than $61 million combined in separate settlements with 317 plaintiffs, per Sportico, though there are still more than 200 active litigants, including the football players. Strauss’ alleged sexual abuse involved both athletes and non-athletes, though his actions were first brought to light by several former Buckeyes wrestlers, including Michael DiSabato, the first public accuser.

In a statement released by DiSabato on Thursday, Al Washington explains his decision to finally come forward and join the class action suit was in part to support Strauss’ other victims. Washington also cited legendary former Ohio State head football coach Woody Hayes in the statement.

“Using our voices to pay forward in this situation is not easy, but we believe it is necessary to protect future athletes and to ensure accountability for what happened to us,” Washington said in the statement, via USA Today. “We are committed to seeing this through — not only for ourselves, but for every survivor who has carried this burden in silence. We also feel a responsibility to defend the integrity of the program and Coach [Woody] Hayes, who taught us about accountability, discipline, and doing what is right.”

In 2018, Ohio State released an independent investigation that found of the 177 individuals who provided firsthand accounts of Strauss’ sexual misconduct, 48 were wrestlers, 16 were gymnasts, and three were football players, according to Sportico. A university spokesperson released a statement Thursday following news of the additional litigants.

“Since 2018, Ohio State has sincerely and persistently tried to reconcile with survivors, including former football student-athletes, through monetary and non-monetary means, including settlements, counseling services and other medical treatment,” the Ohio State spokesperson wrote, per USA Today. “As of April 15, the university has settled with 317 survivors, including former football student-athletes, for more than $61 million, and we remain actively engaged in mediation.”