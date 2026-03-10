Report: Matt Patricia becomes highest-paid DC in college football with lucrative extension at Ohio State

Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia‘s first season at Ohio State was a massive success. The Buckeyes finished with a 12-0 regular season record, boasted the No. 1 ranked defense in all of college football, and made another appearance in the College Football Playoff.

This has resulted in a three-year contract extension for the former Detroit Lions head coach, which makes him the highest-paid defensive coordinator in all of college football. Patricia will be paid $3.75 million in year one, and $3.85 million in the last two years of the three-year deal.

His second season in Columbus will mark the first time he’s spent more than one season in one spot since his three-year stint with the Detroit Lions (2018-2020).

Matt Patricia's contract extension with Ohio State is a new three-year deal through the 2028 season that will pay him $3.75 million in year one, $3.85 million each in years two and three — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) March 10, 2026

Ohio State‘s defense allowed just 9.3 points (best in NCAA) and 219.1 yards (best in NCAA) last season. The Buckeyes allowed 20 points just once in their 14 games. That let-down performance came in the Cotton Bowl Classic (College Football Playoff Quarterfinal) in a 24-14 loss to Miami. Seven of those 24 points, however, came via a 72-yard interception return touchdown.

Looking ahead to the NFL Draft, the program has a whopping three defensive players projected to be selected in the top-10 (Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles, and Caleb Downs).

It’s safe to say that Patricia’s extension is more than worth it for the program, as Ohio State seeks two National Championships in three seasons next year. It would mark the fourth consecutive season a Big Ten program has won the Playoff.

“When you go into a new building, man, you better leave all that baggage behind,” Patricia said, via The Silver Bulletin in January. “You [had] better leave that behind because they don’t deserve it or they’re not there in that same space.

“I really have a lot of joy in this and love being around the guys and the relationships. I’ve got guys that I coached in the 90s, and I’m still really close with, and guys that don’t call, they just be like, ‘Hey, I need your advice on this,’ or after football, career advice and things like that. So I love being that mentor.”