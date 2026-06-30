June featured commitments from 10 Top-50 prospects

The summer months are officially the peak of recruiting season. Prospects have flown off the board since official visits began at the end of April. June was hectic, to say the least.

More than 130 blue-chip recruits made a commitment in June. Among them was 10 of the top-50 recruits in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

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Notre Dame added a pair of five-stars to its elite haul. Texas A&M strengthened its grasp on the No. 1 spot in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, while other SEC and Big Ten programs also landed some humongous pledges.

Rivals breaks down the 10 biggest commitments for the month of June:

Five-Star Plus+ CB John Meredith — Texas

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2 NATL. (No. 1 CB)

School: North Crowley (Texas)

On his commitment: “They were keeping it real with me. I want to be the best DB in the world, and Texas will help me through it. I believe that Texas can do it,” Meredith told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “It’s all about the development part. I put all my trust and all my beans in their hands. I can call Coach (Mark Orphey) in the morning, at night, whatever it is. He watches my reps and he tells me what was wrong. He has a great protocol.”

“It was hard,” he continued. “I really wanted to go to A&M. I always felt the love at Texas. I was comfortable at A&M, but in reality, you can’t settle where you’re comfortable.”

5-star EDGE Abraham Sesay — Notre Dame

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 19 NATL. (No. 3 EDGE)

School: Downingtown East (Pa.)

On his commitment: “The combination of great education and resources along with amazing football development,” Sesay told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “I love Coach (Marcus) Freeman’s care for the program, he could’ve went anywhere but the love for Notre Dame in his heart is real.”

“Just their care for more than just football is very important,” Sesay said. “They emphasize how important it is to be able to be dialed in for football but also have a degree. That means something.”

5-star IOL Albert Simien — Notre Dame

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 20 NATL. (No. 2 IOL)

School: Sam Houston (La.)

On his commitment: “We went up there for junior day and learned about the traditions behind the college itself and the atmosphere,” Simien told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “When you go outside of the football side of the program, it’s a lot more academic-oriented than most places I’ve visited. Then getting to talk with other recruits, their commits, they guided me on the side of their religious reasons for going and picking that school. It was big for me to understand that they care about the person behind the pads more than the player.”

5-star EDGE Jaiden Bryant — flip to Miami

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 24 NATL. (No. 5 EDGE)

School: Irmo (S.C.)

On his commitment: “I committed to Miami because of the love, the brotherhood and the culture,” Bryant told CaneSport.com’s EJ Holland. “Miami is like my room and my bed. I just feel so comfortable here. I chose Miami for various reasons, but the main reasons were the culture and the brotherhood. I’m definitely ready to be a part of this program.”

“The flip happened within four hours,” Bryant said. “I woke up that day not knowing that I was going to flip to Miami. I didn’t have that thought in my mind. It was maybe 1 p.m. I guess you knew before I did.”

5-star LB Kaden Henderson — Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 26 NATL. (No. 1 LB)

School: Jesuit (Fla.)

On his commitment: “I just feel like my heart was at Texas A&M. I can see myself there tomorrow or next month and not have a problem. It is about that comfort level,” Henderson told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “My whole circle feels like A&M is another family atmosphere. People use that word a lot, but I feel like at A&M it’s definitely real.”

“I trust Coach (Travis Williams) to make me the best player I can be,” Henderson said. “Coach (Mike) Elko is a defensive-minded head coach who believes in me and knows how to use my versatility. The relationships with the people at A&M are real.”

4-star DL Marcus Fakatou — Ohio State

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 34 NATL. (No. 2 DL)

School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

On his commitment: “There were a lot of reasons why I liked Ohio State,” Fakatou told Rivals’ Greg Biggins. “I’ve said from day one that development was going to be the biggest factor for me and there’s not a better DL coach in the country than Larry Johnson. He’s a great coach who has developed a ton of 1st round picks but it’s more than that. I like his coaching style and I’m really comfortable with him. He’s not a big yeller or screamer, he’s more of a teacher. When you mess up, he’s not going scream to cuss at you, he’ll tell you what you did wrong and fix it and I love that about him.”

4-star CB Gabriel Osborne Jr. — Oklahoma

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 35 NATL. (No. 6 CB)

School: Mustang (Okla.)

Scouting summary: “One of the more physically-gifted cornerback prospects in the 2027 cycle with size, athleticism, ball skills, and physicality. Listed at around 6-foot-2, 180 pounds and looks the part. Stars for one of the top programs in the state of Oklahoma, making plays on offense, defense, and special teams. An imposing physical presence at corner. Comfortable in press coverage and gets physical at the line of scrimmage. Shows makeup speed when the ball is in the air. Easily tracks and locates the football with his high-end ball skills showing up on a regular basis.

…Hyper-physical as a run defender with big-time striking power on par with that of a top safety prospect. Decleats ball carriers. Turned in high-end ball production as a junior, picking off two passes and breaking up 10 more. Also makes plays as a wide receiver and return man.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

4-star WR Eric McFarland — Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 37 NATL. (No. 6 WR)

School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

On his commitment: “I feel good about the whole staff,” McFarland told Rivals’ Adam Gorney. “We all connect well. You want to go to a winning program, you want to be a part of that and help the program. I feel like I’m a game-changer so I can be a big part of that. What stands out about A&M is just the plan they have for me. How they treat me and how hard they recruit me.”

4-star WR Dakota Guerrant — Oregon

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 42 NATL. (No. 7 WR)

School: Harper Woods (Mich.)

On his commitment: “Oregon is great,” Guerrant told Rivals’ Adam Gorney. “They recruit me very well. The receivers coach (Ross Douglas) is good, coach (Dan) Lanning is good. They have a new OC (Drew Mehringer) this year so we’ll see how they look, see the change, see how Dante (Moore) looks, see how (Dylan) Raiola looks, see how deep the receiver room is.”

4-star IOL Caden Moss — Ohio State

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 45 NATL. (No. 5 IOL)

School: Jackson Academy (Miss.)

On his commitment: “It was a very close race between Ole Miss, Kentucky and Ohio State these last few days,” Moss told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “There wasn’t necessarily a top school most of this week. They were all battling. I was talking everything over with my family and my mom and looking at all the information I had to see what fit me best.”

“I visited there three times and I felt comfortable in that environment and around the coaches at Ohio State. I like the area too. The city is thriving. The players love what they get to do every day, and they take great pride and joy in being there.”