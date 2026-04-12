Ryan Day: 'If you aren't a first or second rounder, then this probably isn't the place for you'

It isn’t a coincidence that Ohio State is a yearly powerhouse in college football. During an appearance on the Not Just Football podcast, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day revealed the program’s lofty recruiting standards.

“But I think it’s just across the board at Ohio State, there’s an expectation that when you come here, you’re coming to be a first or second-rounder, regardless of your position,” Day said. “And that’s it. If we don’t win games and championships, they’re gonna find a new coach. Well, if you’re not a first or second-rounder, this probably isn’t the right place for you.”

Day’s incredible demand for talent has translated to the win column. During his tenure, Day has led Ohio State to a 82-12 overall record and a 55-5 mark in conference play.

Moreover, he’s guided Ohio State to two Big Ten titles and the 2024 National Championship. Amid his success, Day has maintained his recruiting standards.

Ohio State has had a top-five recruiting class each year since 2020, and isn’t showing any signs of slowing. The program boasts the No. 3 recruiting class in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Ryan Day not only expects his high school recruits to possess elite talent, but his transfer portal pickups as well. Ohio State has repeatedly proven the importance of the transfer portal, with additions such as quarterback Will Howard, who led Ohio State’s offense during its national championship run.

This offseason, Ohio State added numerous standout transfers, including Duke safety Terry Moore and Northwestern tight end Hunter Welching. Perhaps the pair can hear their names called at an NFL Draft soon.

After all, In USA Today’s latest mock projections for the 2026 NFL Draft, Ohio State is projected to have four players selected within the first 10 picks: linebacker Arvell Reese, safety Caleb Downs, linebacker Sonny Styles and wide receiver Carnell Tate. It’s not a stretch to assume several players from Ohio State’s 2026 roster will follow suit.

For now, Ryan Day is simply focused on building a cohesive unit from all the talent at his disposal. He discussed this challenge last week.

“This isn’t just a bunch of guys coming in off the street that we don’t know,” Day said. “Obviously, there’s been relationships built. Doesn’t guarantee anything, but it’s not just random. I think that’s intentional, but there’s no question that these guys haven’t played for the Buckeyes before.

“There’s guys in that group right there that have scars here, that have had success here, and there’s a lot of guys that haven’t played one snap here yet. All that comes in, into play this season.”