Ryan Day reflects on the importance of Jeremiah Smith recruitment for Ohio State

Ohio State superstar Jeremiah Smith admitted earlier this week that he ‘most likely’ would have ended up at Miami had the program been firing on all cylinders when he came out of high school. Now he’ll face the Hurricanes in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal.

The trajectory of both programs was likely altered when Smith made his decision. Ohio State would go on to win the national title in 2024. Miami has tried to make do without him.

“I think about those things a lot, honestly,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said, reflecting on Jeremiah Smith’s recruitment. “But I think it’s all these little things that add up over time. It’s never just one thing, in my opinion, it’s all the little things that add up over time.”

Whatever the case, Ohio State won the battle. And Smith has delivered at every turn.

“To watch Jeremiah work from the minute he stepped into our building to where he is right now, he’s got a great spirit about him,” Day said. “He does. And he knows what he wants. Hates to lose. Highly competitive. He’s the type of guy that you just love to be around every day. Just he’s a great teammate, obviously he’s a great player.

“You see what’s on the field. But it’s the other parts that people don’t see about him. He’s very private and very disciplined in his approach. He knows, I think anyways, sort of what a star he’s become, so he’s done a very good job of creating discipline in his life and being organized in where he goes and what he does and being thoughtful about all those things. But he’s just the kind of guy you want your children around, you want your teammates around. He’s a really impressive young man. Just watch him work at practice every day. When you have your best players, who work that hard in practice, boy as a coach it’s like a dream come true. That’s the way it is with Jeremiah.”

Jeremiah Smith will be looking to further build out his college accolades. He’s already one of the best receivers in the country. Can he also become one of the most decorated of all time?

Ohio State is very much in the running for another national title. It’s favored against Miami.

And though the playoff road is long, Jeremiah Smith knows a thing or two about managing the hype. He’s done it his whole career. This one will be extra special, playing against the program he strongly considered out of high school.

“I know he’s excited about playing in this game,” Day said. “He’s excited about playing in every game, that’s just the way he is. I mean he’s so competitive that it could be a seven-on-seven on Wednesday, you’re going to get that.

“But I know for him, certainly going up against Miami will be important for him. There’s a lot of guys there that he grew up around. He’ll be at his best.”