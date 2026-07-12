The best South Florida prospect since Jeremiah Smith is making everyone wait

Rivals Football Recruiting
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- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Battle At The Beach intel: Texas trying to flip USC commits, fresh intel from California tournament
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Inside elite 2028 QB Lukas Prock’s top five schools with a decision nearing
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Monshun Sales picks July 17 decision date, finalists still in active NIL talks
- ON3 FOOTBALLCBS Sports ranks Top 10 running back rooms in college football entering 2026 season