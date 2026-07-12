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Ohio State

Rivals Football Recruiting

The best South Florida prospect since Jeremiah Smith is making everyone wait

wiltfong hs
Steve Wiltfong@swiltfong_
6h
A'Mir Sears Texas A&M
EJ Holland/On3

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