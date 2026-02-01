Tom Ryan knew Ohio State-Michigan dual 'would get interesting' amid 16-10 intermission lead

Tom Ryan knew Ohio State would be in for a battle against Michigan Sunday. The Buckeyes came in undefeated, but led their rivals 16-10 at the intermission with pins from both sides.

Ohio State was also undermanned, not having Ethan Stiles (149) and No. 1 ranked Brandon Cannon (157). Luckily for the Buckeyes, they raced out to a 16-0 lead in the first three bouts before Michigan took advantage of holes in the Buckeyes’ lineup, at least on Sunday afternoon.

“They’re aggressive, they look to score, they get to shots fast, so they got us off to a really good start.,” Ryan said on the BTN broadcast. “You know, 16 points in the first three matches is good. You know, we knew that this dual would get interesting here. Stiles was injured in the in the match on Friday night. We don’t have Cannon really proud. Shout out to Brogan Fielding, he just got majored he lost by eight. He’s a (141) pounder. He wrestled yesterday.

“We brought him in because he fights hard. He can stay in the fight. And real proud of him. So he saved us a couple points there, and then Catrabone (had) good stuff on top (For Michigan). So it’s a big second half for us.”

Ohio State 16, Michigan 10 (First Half Results)

125: No. 2 Nic Bouzakis fall (3:14) over No. 24 Diego Sotelo: 6-0 Ohio State

133: No. 2 Ben Davino tech fall, 19-4 over Gauge Botero: 11-0 Ohio State

141: No. 1 Jesse Mendez tech fall, 19-3 over No. 25 Dylan Ragusin: 16-0 Ohio State

149: No. 13 Lachland McNeil MD, 15-3 ove Brogan Fielding: 16-4 Ohio State

157: No. 14 Cameron Catrabone fall (1:26) over Landon Desselle: 16-10 Ohio State

Tom Ryan was ready for Ohio State battle vs. Michigan

The Buckeyes got off on the right foot in the second half of their dual Sunday as well. No. 17 Paddy Gallagher beat Michigan’s Justin Gates 8-2 to extend the lead to 19-10, paving the way for No. 5 Carson Kharchla (174) against No. 11 Beau Mantanona of Michigan.

Coming into the dual, Ohio State was 15-0 and ranked No. 2 in the country behind Big Ten foe Penn State. The Buckeyes also won the National Duals Invitational in November to kickoff the season. A few more wins for OSU will clinch the dual against the Maize and Blue.

Ohio State gets a gauntlet over the next two weeks though. They’ll conclude their dual meet season at home against Iowa on February 6th and then travel to the Bryce Jordan Center to take on Penn State on the 13th.