Tom Ryan reflects on shorthanded Ohio State after 36-5 loss to No. 1 Penn State

Tom Ryan knew Ohio State would be up against it when facing No. 1 Penn State Friday night. Despite the Buckeyes coming in at No. 2, the Nittany Lions proved they could run away from the best of them.

Not only that, Ohio State was down three starters due to injuries at key spots, putting themselves in an early hole. Once the Buckeyes lost two of the first three bouts, Ryan and crew were playing catch up and won just one match on the night.

All told, it was a 36-5 loss, the first of the year for Ohio State. Having won the National Duals Invitational to begin the year, Ryan and his squad were on top of everyone else in the sport, except the cream of the crop.

“We knew coming in that, with three starters out, it’s going to be a tough task, but there were a lot of matches that we were positioned to win and didn’t win,” Ryan said following the dual. “You got to win the war. When you have more opportunities than your opponent, you got to win them. We had a couple, and we got beat later (in) a couple. A tough environment. Just got to get better.”

Ohio State boasts No. 2 Nic Bouzakis and No. 2 Ben Davino at 125 and 133, but Ryan’s guys fell 4-1 in sudden victory and 3-2 in tiebreakers. They traield 6-0 in teh dual before No. 1 Jesse Mendez got a tech fall at 141 pounds, making it 6-5. That was the lone win.

“Tom Ryan is an incredible coach,” Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson said. “Always has a great team. They always come to compete. They just do everything, right? I mean, they recruit well. They train their guys well. Wrestle well in the big matches. They wrestle well in postseason. We have ton of respect for them as a program and what they do. And even coming in this match, you’re thinking, ‘Alright, hey, this is just round one.’

“We’re going to see them (and Tom Ryan) in a couple weeks, and then again couple weeks after that. So it’s all preparation and practice and just trying to get better as we move along here. They’re an awesome program. I don’t have anything bad to say about them in any way, obviously. I mean, they do the same thing we do. You know, their kids want to win. Their families want their kids to win. Their coaches want to win. I mean, they’re locked in and dedicated, just like we are. So, we have all the respect and love in the world for them and all teams. I mean, we all play the same game, so there’s no reason hate each other.”

Penn State 36, Ohio State 5

125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State d. No. 2 Nic Bouzakis, Ohio State, 4-1 (SV) (PSU 3-0)

133 pounds: No. 4 Marcus Blaze, PSU d. No. 2 Ben Davino, Ohio State, 3-2 (TB2) (PSU 6-0)

141 pounds: No. 1 Jesse Mendez, Ohio State TF No. 12 Braeden Davis, Penn State, 18-2 (5:49) (PSU 6-5)

149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU TF Brogan Fielding, Ohio State, 20-5 (6:17) (PSU 11-5)

157 pounds: No. 4 PJ Duke, Penn State F Daxon Chase, OSU, 3:28 (PSU 17-5)

165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU md. No. 16 Paddy Gallagher, OSU, 12-2 (PSU 21-5)

174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State TF TJ Schierl, Ohio State, 16-1 (4:16) PSU 26-5)

184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU d. No. 8 Dylan Fishback, OSU, 7-6 (PSU 29-5)

197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State md. No. 10 Luke Geog, Ohio State, 11-2 (PSU 33-5)

285 pounds: No. 12 Cole Mirasola, PSU d. No. 3 Nick Feldman, Ohio State, 4-1 (SV) (PSU 36-5)