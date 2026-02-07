Tom Ryan talks 'leap' for Ohio State wrestling, previews undefeated showdown with Penn State

Tom Ryan and the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes handled No. 8 Iowa 24-9 at home Friday night, setting up an undefeated showdown with No. 1 Penn State next week. The Buckeyes have certainly taken a leap as a team this year, despite Ryan saying it’s just been the natural course for his squad.

“I think the biggest thing is, you know, you see a season like this, and people think sometimes it’s like this quantum leap happened,” Ryan said to Shane Sparks postmatch. “And you know, there’s no such thing as quantum leap, we know that. There’s just dogged persistence. And it’s a team that, since the season ended last year, has worked hard all spring, all summer, all fall. They care about each other. They’re in unison. The culture is good. They’re all in alignment. Swim in the right, same direction. And we got some real superstars, you know, that love the sport. They care about each other. So super, super happy.”

Ryan noted his great relationship with Tom and Terry Brands, who have led Iowa for two decades. But, he won’t be getting a Christmas card, as he put it, as the Buckeyes won the final seven bouts Friday night.

No team in college wrestling has been able to slay the beast that is Penn State the last 84 dual meets. With a streak like that, Ryan and Ohio State know they have the biggest challenge of the year on deck.

“You know, life’s about big challenges,” Ryan said. “And being the guy that steps out and says, ‘I want this challenge in my life,’ Penn State wrestling presents that. So we’re looking forward to it. You know, it’s gonna be a packed house there. We know how good their team is, we got a great team, looking forward to the battle.”

#2 Ohio State 24, #8 Iowa 9

157 – Victor Voinovich III (I) dec. Maddox Shaw (O), 5-0

165 – #3 Michael Caliendo (I) dec. e’Than Birden (O), 8-2

174 – #3 Patrick Kennedy (I) dec. #5 Carson Kharchla (O), 2-1

184 – #8 Dylan Fishback (O) dec. Gabe Arnold (I), 4-1 SV1

197 – #10 Luke Geog (O) major dec. Brody Sampson (I), 13-4

285 – #3 Nick Feldman (O) dec. #8 Ben Kueter (I), 3-2

125 – #2 Nic Bouzakis (O) dec. #6 Dean Peterson (I), 9-5

133 – #2 Ben Davino (O) dec. #9 Drake Ayala (I), 4-2

141 – #1 Jesse Mendez (O) tech. fall Kale Petersen (I), 21-3

149 – #7 Ethan Stiles (O) dec. #18 Ryder Block (I), 4-1 SV1