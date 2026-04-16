There’s a slew of elite interior offensive linemen in the 2027 cycle and some of the best continue to come off the board.

There’s 22 blue-chip IOL prospects in the cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. Of those 22, six are already off the board.

Earlier this month, Florida beat out Ohio State, Alabama and Tennessee for Five-Star Plus+ IOL Maxwell Hiller, the top-ranked prospect at the position. The Buckeyes do already have a pair of four-stars in the mix, however.

Rivals is breaking down the top committed interior offensive linemen early on in the 2027 cycle:

Maxwell Hiller — Florida

School: Coatesville (Pa.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 3 NATL. (No. 1 IOL)

Scouting Summary: “Elite interior offensive line prospect with ready-to-play size, athleticism, and physicality. Measured in at around 6-foot-5, 305 pounds as a junior. Arm length checks in at 32 inches or a shade under. Registers as a plus athlete in the combine setting. A dominant run blocker on Friday nights. A fluid, reactive mover at the second level. Locks on defenders and imposes his will. Not uncommon to see him drive defensive linemen to the sideline. Plays with an innate edge and level of physicality. Has the movement skills to project as a high-level pass protector. High level of coordination leads to a natural technical acuity with advanced hand placement and usage. Has the movement skills to play some tackle at the college level, but lack of arm length will ultimately force him inside. Also plays basketball. His younger brother, Colton Hiller, is a five-star basketball prospect in the 2028 cycle. Has a strong case as the most ready-to-play interior offensive line prospect in the 2027 cycle and could be primed for an instant impact at the college level.”

Kellen Wymer — Ohio State

School: Liberty Center (Ohio)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 64 NATL. (No. 5 IOL)

Scouting Summary: “Wymer is an elite athlete on the offensive line. I think there’s a case to be made that he might be the most natural mover and explosive mover of all the offensive linemen nationally. He can really, really scoot at the second level. This is a guy who is at his best when he’s pulling and getting on linebackers and he runs like a tight end. There’s a ton to like there, and we feel like as he continues to get bigger and stronger, there’s just so much upside just with his natural athleticism and movement skills.”

James Halter — Notre Dame

School: Central Catholic (Pa.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 83 NATL. (No. 7 IOL)

Halter on his commitment: “The whole staff are real and genuine people. They care about their players and know how to get the best out of them. The people make it special. Everyone there really cares about you and wants to see you succeed.”

Sean Tatum — Miami

School: John Carroll (Fla.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 154 NATL. (No. 9 IOL)

Scout’s Take: “Sean Tatum was the top offensive lineman in 1-on-1’s at Rivals Camp Miami. At around 6-foot-3.5 310 pounds, Tatum has a barrel-chested build along with quality movement skills. He made use of his plus length and strong punch to stun defenders at the point of attack. Tatum also flashed proficient footwork and as able to get to his spots in pass protection.”

Qua Ford — SMU

School: Texas High (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 347 NATL. (No. 21 IOL)

Ford on his commitment: “They’ve been recruiting me pretty hard,” Ford previously told Rivals about SMU. “They spent some time with them last month and they came by and saw me, and they have just been showing good love and telling me I’m a big priority to them.”

Brody McNeel — Ohio State

School: Mills Godwin (Va.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 362 NATL. (No. 22 IOL)

On his commitment: “My favorite things are the coaching staff, atmosphere and the legacy,” McNeel said. “Really feel I can get developed very well at Ohio State. They are a powerhouse football team with great coaches! That’s what excites me everyday that I have the opportunity to play there.”