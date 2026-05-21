Top interior offensive lineman recruits in the 2027 Rivals300 rankings

Building elite recruiting classes often runs through the trenches and there’s no shortage of top offensive linemen in the 2027 cycle.

Looking specifically on the interior, there are currently 20 IOL prospects featured in the recently-updated Rivals300 rankings. Of those 20, nine are currently committed, as of May 21.

That includes five of the top seven. Headlining the IOL group is Maxwell Hiller, a Florida commit who now ranks as the No. 7 recruit in the Rivals300. Let’s break down the top interior offensive linemen in the 2027 cycle and where they are committed.

1. Maxwell Hiller — Florida commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 7 NATL.

School: Coatesville (Pa.)

Scouting: Elite interior offensive line prospect with ready-to-play size, athleticism, and physicality. Measured in at around 6-foot-5, 305 pounds as a junior. Arm length checks in at 32 inches or a shade under. Registers as a plus athlete in the combine setting. A dominant run blocker on Friday nights. A fluid, reactive mover at the second level. Locks on defenders and imposes his will. Not uncommon to see him drive defensive linemen to the sideline. Plays with an innate edge and level of physicality. Has the movement skills to project as a high-level pass protector. High level of coordination leads to a natural technical acuity with advanced hand placement and usage. Has the movement skills to play some tackle at the college level, but lack of arm length will ultimately force him inside. Also plays basketball. His younger brother, Colton Hiller, is a five-star basketball prospect in the 2028 cycle. Has a strong case as the most ready-to-play interior offensive line prospect in the 2027 cycle and could be primed for an instant impact at the college level.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 10 NATL.

School: Sam Houston (La.)

Scouting: Dominant interior offensive line prospect whose combination of length, functional mobility, and balance makes him one of the top linemen in the 2027 cycle. Measured just under 6-foot-3 and around 270 pounds prior to his junior season with plus length, including 34-inch arms. Lines up at left tackle for his high school, where he consistently controls the line of scrimmage. Dominant run blocker who manipulates defenders with his length, strength, and coordination. Moves easily to the second level and maintains leverage to seal running lanes. Has outstanding lower body flexibility as a mover. Equally effective in pass protection with controlled feet and strong balance in his set. Rarely off-platform and plays with a calm, steady demeanor. Shows up as a better athlete on the field than he tests in combine settings. Does not overwhelm from a stature standpoint and is slightly shorter than ideal for a top interior prospect, but compensates with technique, consistency, and competitive toughness. Well-rounded game, positional versatility, and dominant film make him one of the safest offensive line prospects in the 2027 cycle.

3. Kellen Wymer — Ohio State commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 30 NATL.

School: Liberty Center (Ohio)

Scouting: Elite athlete along the offensive line who looks like one of the best movers among the 2027 interior offensive line prospects. Listed at around 6-foot-5, 270 pounds. Can absolutely move at his size. Excellent when working as a puller and moving to the second level. Has the speed to reach cornerbacks when blocking on screen passes to the outside. A weapon in the run game with his ability to work to the second level. Has quality pop in his hands and works to finish blocks. Also flashes outstanding reactive quickness in pass protection, easily mirroring pass rushers with his explosive lateral agility. Flashes his athleticism as a defensive lineman, as well. Participates in the shot put (43-3 feet) and discus (142 feet) in track and field. Will need to continue adding mass to his frame, but has the upside to be one of the top interior offensive linemen in the cycle with the versatility to play any of the five spots on the front.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 34 NATL.

School: Gilmer (Texas)

Scouting: Massive offensive lineman with a high ceiling after moving to the United States from France. Checked in at around 6-foot-6, 335 pounds prior to his senior season. Arms measured at 33 inches at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in 2025. Wide-hipped build carrying considerable mass in his lower body. Has worked to reshape his body heading into his senior year. Did not play varsity football until his junior year of high school. Works at left tackle for his high school team. Has strong functional movement skills with very good ankle flexion for such a large athlete. Nimble and can easily redirect. Has natural power and is scrappy once engaged, showing the desired mentality for an offensive lineman. Able to anchor and stop pass rushers in their tracks on contact. Has the physical traits to develop into a high-end blocker. Also participates in track with a 46-8.5 foot shot put. Still new to football and will need to further improve his technique. Has positional versatility and could play tackle or guard at the next level. Length is below average for top offensive tackles, but good enough. Moves better in functional settings than in a combine. Will need to watch his stamina and weight as a naturally heavier prospect. A high-ceiling prospect who may need some time to develop with further experience and college coaching.

5. Kennedy Brown — Texas A&M commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 49 NATL.

School: Kingwood (Texas)

Scouting: Explosive and long-armed offensive tackle prospect with rare reach, heavy hands, and the athletic ability to dominate both phases up front. Measured around 6-foot-3, 280 pounds prior to his junior season with a wingspan over 7 feet and 11-inch hands. Tested as a good athlete in the combine setting. Worked at right tackle as a sophomore before moving to left tackle as a junior. Shows excellent striking power, using his length and punch to stun defensive linemen at the point of attack. Moves easily to the second level and looks to finish blocks with effort and physicality. Shorter than the typical top tackle prospect but makes up for it with elite reach and functional strength. Had some lapses in pass protection on junior film after transitioning to the left side, but the athletic traits and power profile remain evident. Projects as one of the top offensive line prospects in the 2027 cycle.

6. Jordan Agbanoma — Nebraska commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 75 NATL.

School: Grayson (Ga.)

On his commitment: “Seeing how Coach Wade and Coach Rhule coach, spending time with the players and seeing the city — I left that visit feeling good,” Agbanoma told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “I didn’t make the decision that day, but a few weeks later, I felt great about Nebraska. It has been a long journey, but this is my commitment and I am done with the recruiting process … “It is a great place,” Agbanoma said. “Everything is centered around football. Nebraska is all that is out there. The fans love the program and the players. I love the program.”

7. James Halter — Notre Dame commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 127 NATL.

School: Central Catholic (Pa.)

On his commitment: Halter on his commitment: “The whole staff are real and genuine people. They care about their players and know how to get the best out of them. The people make it special. Everyone there really cares about you and wants to see you succeed.”

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 174 NATL.

School: Jackson Academy (Miss.)

Moss on his recruitment: “I’ve been to a lot of different schools, and I just felt a strong connection with the staffs at those places,” Moss told Rivals after naming a top five that includes Kentucky, LSU, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Oregon. “I love the offensive line coaches they have and the energy they’re bringing. There were a lot of great schools on my list, but these are the five I felt best at.”

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 178 NATL.

School: Central (Ala.)

Scouting: “(Williams) plays left tackle for his high school and plays a really tough schedule at Phenix City Central in Alabama. He has had some showcase games and held up really well against IMG Academy and their top pass rushers in pass protection, even though he probably is a guy who projects on the inside long term. He is just a guy who is a big wide body and developed, and we think he’s shown some some really encouraging strides on his junior film.”

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 181 NATL.

School: Kalamazoo Central (Mich.)

About: The No. 7 recruit in the state of Michigan has had numerous suitors emerge for his pledge and he’s now taking official visits as he works to whittle his list of top schools down further. Thus far, West Virginia, South Carolina and Colorado have had him in town for OVs. Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Indiana and Purdue are among the other programs that are in the mix for the 6-foot-5, 285-pounder.

Other IOLs featured in Rivals300

11. Brody McNeel — Ohio State commit

12. Dominic Black

13. Kyler Kuhn

14. Sean Tatum — Miami commit

15. Antonio Keefer

16. Lincoln Mageo

17. Gecova Doyal

18. Peyton Miller — Florida commit

19. Nate Carson

20. Hunter Mallinger — Wisconsin commit