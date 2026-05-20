Top wide receiver recruits in the 2027 Rivals300 rankings

The 2027 cycle is loaded with elite wide receiver prospects.

Some of the nation’s top recruits are pass-catchers and there’s a surplus of blue-chippers at the position. According to the recently-updated Rivals300 rankings, there are 42 receivers among the top 300 recruits in the cycle.

Of those 42 receivers, 24 are already committed, as of May 20. That includes 13 of the top 20 and four of the top five. Five-star WR Monshun Sales remains the top uncommitted recruit at the position. Rivals is breaking down the top wide receiver prospects in the updated 2027 Rivals300:

1. Easton Royal — Texas commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 4 NATL.

School: Brother Martin (La.)

Scouting Summary: The most dynamic pass-catcher early in the 2027 cycle and a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Measured at around 5-foot-11, 185 pounds prior to his junior season. One of the fastest top prospects in the cycle, running a scintillating 10.3-second mark in the 100 meters as a sophomore. Brings that elite speed to the gridiron—lethal on vertical routes, easily pulling away from defensive backs downfield. Tough to tackle in the open field and will take it the distance if he finds space at the second level. Shows natural shiftiness as a route-runner, giving him the ability to separate at every level. Among the more productive top wide receivers in the 2027 cycle as a junior. Can continue improving his ability to attack catches with his arms extended, but has shown an expanded catch radius with several highlight-reel grabs. One of the youngest top prospects in the class with a late July birthday prior to his freshman season of college football. Athleticism, budding polish, and big-play ability make him one of the top overall playmakers in the cycle with the potential to develop into a first-round NFL Draft pick.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 8 NATL.

School: Lawrence North (Ind.)

Scouting Summary: High upside wide receiver prospect with an elite combination of size and speed. Checks in at around 6-foot-4.5, 205 pounds with 32.25-inch arms and 9-inch hands. Posts excellent marks on the track, especially at his size, running 10.81 seconds in the 100 meters and 21.4 seconds in the 200 meters. A vapor trail on vertical routes. Has the potential to take the top off of defenses with regularity. Shows quality tracking skills, locating the football over his shoulder. Competitive as a blocker and physical while working as a safety. Finished his junior season with 37 catches for 794 yards and 9 touchdowns. Still adding nuance to his game as a route-runner. Would like to see him continue to add to his catch radius and become more of a mismatch in contested catch situations given his size. Has the potential to be the top wide receiver prospect in the cycle with continued development.

3. Benny Easter Jr. — Texas Tech commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 22 NATL.

School: Summer Creek (Texas)

Scouting Summary: Multi-level playmaker who can stretch the field vertically and move the sticks consistently with his pass-catching prowess. Strongly built body type with great proportions and length. Stands in at 6-foot, 200 pounds with a nearly 6-foot-5 wingspan. Needs a bit of a runway in order to hit top-end speed, but has the long speed to run by most defenders. Clocked a 22.15 200m dash during his sophomore track and field season. Excellent understanding of leverage in order to box out defenders and attack the football. Strong hands that come down with the majority of 50-50 balls due to high point ability and frame utilization. Has yards-after-catch ability due to play strength and impressive wiggle. Need to see him continue to improve acceleration and precision out of breaks at the top of his routes, but he is a plug-and-play number one option at the next level.

4. Nick Lennear — Miami commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 26 NATL.

School: Miami Carol City (Fla.)

Scouting Summary: Tremendous ball tracker with natural hands that possesses savvy body control in order to put himself in the best positions to attack the football. Smoother than twitchy athlete with natural route running ability to create space at every level of the field. A clean-hands catcher of the football, he rarely allows the football to get into his frame. Will need to continue physically developing and add mass to his leaner, athletic frame. Should be able to add explosiveness to his game as he adds strength to his lower half. Would like to see more from him after the catch, but he has the hands, route-running, and ability to reel in contested catches at an extremely high level. High floor prospect that can step into an immediate complementary role at the next level.

5. Jaden Upshaw — Texas A&M commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 38 NATL.

School: Lee County (Ga.)

On his commitment: “I’m an Aggie,” Upshaw told Rivals. “Since that first visit for the Florida game, it’s been a different feeling for me out there. Getting back out there for the second visit, it just felt right. It felt like home. Being around the coaches, hearing how they want me and just seeing everything, it helped me make my decision … I feel like I’ll get developed there, and I trust the people in that program.”

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 46 NATL.

School: Harper Woods (Mich.)

Scouting Summary: Very skilled, productive gamer of a receiver. Has been a major varsity contributor since his varsity season and has made an impact at receiver, as a return man and part-time quarterback and defensive back. Savvy, smart route-runner with good fluidity and agility. Has top notch ball skills. Wins contested catches like a bigger receiver and has exceptional body control and ability to make catches near the boundaries of the field and stay in the field of play. Does not have any verified top end speed, but has elusiveness and open field ability. Has come up big at key times and is hyper competitive. Above average physical measureables but elite positional skills and intangibles.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 51 NATL.

School: Glassboro (N.J.)

Scouting Summary: Sabb has one of the best athletic profiles in the country when you look at the multi-sport background, two-way snaps and his athletic traits. He’s a three year starter on the hoops team and plays above the rim. As a sophomore, he had personal best times of 10.69-100m, 22.01-200m and a 6’2″ high jump. He’s a legit high major prospect at receiver and safety and could conceivably get snaps on both sides of the ball. Wide receiver has always been his favorite position and he had a solid junior season with 59 catches for 896 yards and 13 touchdowns. Shows dynamic playmaking ability after the catch and has the juice to score from anywhere on the field. Can go up and win 50-50 balls and contested catches and has high end body control. Shows big play ability as a return man as well and has a natural feel for making guys miss and picking up chunks of yards where it looks like there’s not much there. A high ceiling prospect with an NFL upside.

8. Braylon Pope — Washington commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 53 NATL.

School: Sumner (Wash.)

Scout’s Take: Pope has been very productive the last two seasons. He’s coming off a strong junior year where he caught 52 passes for 869 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has a long, athletic 6-3 frame, runs well and projects as both a possession receiver because of his size with the speed to get vertical as well. He’s a smooth strider who has improved his ability to run after the catch and is playing with more physicality at the catch point. When you look at his size and natural athleticism as well as his hands and play making skill, there’s a lot to like here. He had a solid year on the track last spring with personal best times of 11.12-100-meters, 22.17-200m and 51.44-400m. — Rivals’ Greg Biggins

9. Elias Pearl — Florida commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 55 NATL.

School: Port Charlotte (Fla.)

Scouting Summary: Versatile wide receiver who is both a YAC monster and technician. Measured in at 5-foot-10, 183 pounds with plus length (6-foot-5 wing-span) at the Rivals Camp in Miami coming out of his junior season. Tested as a top athlete at the Rivals Camp, ripping off a 4.5-second 40-yard dash, a 10 foot broad jump and 32.4-inch vertical. Turned in a breakout junior season, accounting for over 1,300 yards and 24 touchdowns from scrimmage. Has outstanding foundational movement skills with impressive lower body flexibility. Able to easily stack corners off the line with his acceleration and long stride. Long arms for his frame pair with coordination to result in a wide catch radius. A natural hands catcher who shows high-end ball-tracking skills to locate the football over his shoulder. One of the more dangerous wide receiver prospects after the catch in the 2027 cycle. Dynamic with the ball in his hands and maximizes yards after the catch. A slasher in space, quickly cutting to make defenders miss. Slips out of arm tackles and fights through contact. Shows his ability with the ball in his hands as a return man, taking back three kicks as a junior. May not have prototypical height, but has the skills to play all over the formation. A competitive player who makes key plays in big moments of games. Well-rounded skill set and versatility give him one of the highest floors of 2027 wide receiver prospects.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 58 NATL.

School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Scouting Summary: Diminutive playmaker who is electric with the ball in his hands. Measured at around 5-foot-8, 175 pounds prior to his senior season. Has outstanding speed in the combine setting, running in the 4.4 to 4.3 range. Primarily used as a slot wide receiver who is an extension of the running game. A threat to score every time he touches the ball. Has elite quickness and gets to his top gear in a flash. Uses his compact frame and contact balance to pinball off of tacklers. Dangerous in the quick game and on screens and end arounds. Not targeted downfield often, but shows solid tracking ability and reliable hands. Should project as a return man at the next level, as well. The focal point of IMG Academy’s passing game as a junior and looks like the best wide receiver in the program’s history after Carnell Tate. Competitive player who finds a way to make an impact in every setting. Finished his junior season with 29 catches for 595 yards and 11 touchdowns. Reclassified into the 2027 cycle prior to his junior season. Has a naturally limited catch radius given his size and has a much shorter average depth of target than most of his highly-rated peers. Will likely need to show he can win at multiple levels of the field to end up as one of the top wide receivers to come from the cycle, but has undeniable playmaking juice with the ball in his hands.

Other top wide receivers in the Rivals300

11. Miguel Whitley

12. Julian Caldwell — Texas Tech commit

13. Jamier Brown — Ohio State commit

14. Kesean Bowman — Tennessee commit

15. Quentin Burrell — Michigan commit

16. Julius Jones

17. Khalil Taylor

18. Quentin Hale — USC commit

19. Tramond Collins — Florida commit

20. Charles Davis — Cal commit