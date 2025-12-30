Urban Meyer reacts to Ryan Day taking over Ohio State play-calling for College Football Playoff

Last week, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced that he’ll be taking over offensive play-calling duties in the College Football Playoff. Day made the decision as a response to Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline accepting an offer to become USF‘s next head coach.

Day didn’t want Hartline to be juggling play-calling responsibilities while attempting to build his staff and roster at USF. On an episode of The Triple Option podcast, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer weighed in on Day’s decision.

“I actually had to deal with that. In two of our three national titles, I had coaches that left to be head coaches, and I brought them back and I had to stay on it,” Meyer said. “Officially, Brian Hartline, he’s the head coach of USF. You can say, ‘Well, I’m gonna discipline my time.’ But, I think Ryan, he’s a great play-caller. He obviously was my play-caller, excellent at it. He just had to make a head coach decision.

“Dan Mullen was my offensive coordinator at Florida, took the Mississippi State job. I brought him back, and he did a great job. We won. Tom Herman left to be the head coach at Houston. I brought him back, and we beat Oregon. So, I’ve been through it, but I think, Coach Day made the right decision here. Plus, he’s excellent at that. That’s not a skill he’s not well versed at.”

Ryan Day is certainly familiar calling plays. Prior to being Ohio State’s head coach, he served as the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator. He also has play-calling experience for Temple and Boston College.

Of course, Day won’t be without Hartline, either. Hartline will remain with the team as they play in the CFP. He will primarily serve as the team’s wide receivers coach, but the game plan will be a group effort.

“Right now as we move forward, he’s coaching wide receivers,” Day said of Hartline last week. “It’s a lot on his plate, it’s a lot to manage. We’re kind of taking it day to day right now in terms of how we move forward. In terms of the game, it ‘ll be a group effort. Keenan will be very much involved.

“Everyone will be involved with the play calling. Ultimately, it will be my decision what calls go into the game and this game, kind of wanted to take that off of Brian’s plate as we head into the playoff because he has so much going on with what he’s trying to do. But he’s working hard towards it and we’re just going to keep evaluating it every day to see what’s best for the group.”

Ohio State will square off against Miami on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will air live on ESPN.