Urban Meyer recalls the story of Greg Byrne trying to hire him at Arizona

On the latest episode of ‘The Triple Option’ podcast, College Football Hall of Famer Urban Meyer recalled the story of when now-Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne tried to hire him at Arizona in 2011.

At the time of Meyer’s story, he had just announced his departure from Florida and subsequent retirement. Greg Byrne, who was the AD at Arizona from 2010-2017, attempted to swing for the fences and bring in Meyer to replace former head coach Mike Stoops. It surely would have been a home run hire for the Wildcats, who instead settled on former West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez for the job.

“Greg Byrne is great. I have so much respect for him, and he called me,” Meyer said. “This is the year I took off in 2011. He called me up, and said he wanted to meet with me about the head coaching job at Arizona. I said, ‘Greg, I’m not going to do that.’ And he said, ‘listen, I have a boosters plane. Can I come see you and take a swing? My boosters want this to happen.’ And he said, ‘I’m gonna do it anyway. Let’s pick a time.’

Arizona‘s boosters were seeking a massive hire at head coach, as Stoops was fired six games into the 2011 season. The Wildcats opened the year 1-5, and finished the season with a 4-8 record. Meyer won two National Championships at Florida, meaning he would have been the massive hire boosters were seeking in Tucson.

Greg Byrne allowed Urban Meyer to fly on private plane to go see ill father

“I was playing in a golf event at Doral in Miami and he flies a plane down there,” Meyer continued. “I’m supposed to meet with him, and this is the really sad part about it. My father had cancer and was 86 years old and my sisters called me as I was walking off the course and they said ‘you’ve got to get home because it doesn’t look good.’ And I was like, ‘Oh God.’ So, I look on my calendar and I’m supposed to meet with Greg Byrne. So I called Greg Byrne and said, ‘I can’t meet with you, I’ve got to get home.’ And he said, ‘I’m sorry. Where does your father live?’ And I said, ‘Cincinnati, Ohio.’ He said, ‘jump on the plane and I’ll take you home, and we’ll do our interview on the plane.’

“That’s how good a man he is. So I get on the plane and we do it. It wasn’t a real interview, but he did his job and sold Arizona. I love Arizona. Arizona‘s a great place. I’ve been there one time, but I wasn’t going to do that. We spent two hours on the plane together, he gave me a big hug, and I went to spend time with my father. He’s a great man.”

Meyer eventually came out of retirement and accepted the head coaching job at Ohio State in November 2011. In seven seasons, Meyer led the Buckeyes to a 83-9 record and a National Championship in 2014. Byrne, meanwhile, remained at Arizona until 2017 until he accepted the AD position at Alabama.