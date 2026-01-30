Urban Meyer reveals his stance on Ohio State hiring Arthur Smith

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer believes the Buckeyes’ decision to hire Arthur Smith as their new offensive coordinator reflects how dramatically college football has changed, and why NFL experience now carries more value than ever at the highest level.

Speaking on The Triple Option, Meyer said there was once a time when hiring an NFL assistant would have been viewed as risky, particularly at a program like Ohio State, where recruiting once consumed the majority of a coach’s responsibilities. According to Meyer, that era is over.

“Back in the day, you never really went that direction, because a good percentage of your job was recruiting,” Meyer stated. “NFL guys never recruited. At places like Ohio State, you can’t train people to recruit. You better have experience. But those days are long gone.”

Continuing, Meyer explained that modern college football has blurred the lines between the college and professional game, particularly at blue-blood programs. Coordinators are no longer expected to recruit on the road, instead functioning almost exclusively as scheme designers and play callers, roles that closely mirror the NFL.

“Now, they’re not even going to recruit,” Meyer added. “The coordinators don’t go on the road. They are full-time — they’re no different than the NFL.”

Financial constraints, another historical obstacle to hiring NFL coaches, have also vanished in Meyer’s view. With salary pools no longer limiting top programs, schools like Ohio State can simply identify their target and make the money work.

“There are no salary pools,” Meyer explained. “You just go hire whoever you want to hire. They’re going to find the money.”

Alas, Smith arrives in Columbus after serving as offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers and previously as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. The Steelers reached the playoffs in both seasons with Smith calling plays, though Mike Tomlin stepped down following their postseason loss to the Houston Texans earlier this month.

Meyer also pointed to Ohio State’s recent success with another NFL hire as a key factor in the decision. The Buckeyes brought in Matt Patricia as defensive coordinator last offseason, and the unit finished No. 1 nationally in total defense, allowing just 219.1 yards per game.

“Ohio State’s jumping all over themselves because they see Matt Patricia as the template,” Meyer elaborated. “Someone that’s going to focus on the scheme. Arthur Smith’s got to be one of the best in the business at it.”

Additionally, Smith inherits one of the most talented offenses in college football, led by returning quarterback Julian Sayin, star receiver Jeremiah Smith and leading rusher Bo Jackson. The hire follows Brian Hartline’s departure to become head coach at USF Bulls.

For Meyer, the message is clear, recruiting prowess is no longer the defining trait for elite coordinators. In today’s college game, money and strategy rule, and Ohio State, in his view, made the right move.