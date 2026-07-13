USA Today ranks all 18 Big Ten football programs ahead of 2026 college football season

USA Today ranked all 18 Big Ten football programs ahead of the 2026 college football season, so you know kickoff is near. In a little more than a month, we’ll see if Paul Myerberg’s current rankings will hold up as another season approaches.

For these rankings, these are how all of the Big Ten football teams stack up against each other based on recent results and future projections. Not only that, it’s how they’ve fared amid the last decade-plus of expansion and changes.

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So without further ado, let’s dive into USA Today’s rankings of the football programs across the Big Ten. We’ll start at the top.

Ohio State tops the Big Ten rankings going into the 2026 season. Julian Sayin returns at QB, as well as Jeremiah Smith at WR. The Buckeyes arguably have the best duo in the country.

They’ll have to replace a lot of NFL-bound defenders though. Still, Ryan Day sports an insane record (82-12) as a head coach and this team is set up to compete for a national title again.

The reigning national champions come up second in the Big Ten rankings. Based on the roster turnover, you can see why the Hoosiers don’t top the conference going into 2026.

Still, Curt Cignetti goes into Year 3 coming off an undefeated season and a national title and they did well replacing some players in the portal. QB Josh Hoover highlights that haul as he comes in from TCU.

Oregon is primed to win the national title this year as Dan Lanning has improved this squad each year. Despite not winning the Big Ten last year, the Ducks made it to the CFP semifinals, only dropping the game to the champion Hoosiers.

QB Dante Moore elected to return to college football and WR Evan Stewart returns from injury. Going into 2026, Lanning is 46-8 at Oregon.

Kyle Whittingham and Michigan somehow found each other after the Wolverines fired Sherrone Moore in scandal. Whittingham was highly successful at Utah and now comes over to the Big Ten with more resources.

How he develops the Wolverines in the trenches will be fascinating to watch, considering the coach always preached toughness throughout his two decades with the Utes. QB Bryce Underwood goes into his sophomore campaign and could turn into one of the best QBs in the conference if he’s coached up properly.

Penn State also underwent a coaching change as Matt Campbell came over to the Big Ten from Iowa State. Talk about doing a lot with a little. Campbell is impressive and like Whittingham, has a chance to prove himself as a big-time football institution.

Rocco Becht will start at QB as he followed from Ames. Penn State underwent, basically, and ISU makeover to get onto a level playing field in 2026. They’re top five in these rankings, but they might be a little more difficult to predict this fall.

Speaking of an Iowa school, the Hawkeyes are next in the Big Ten rankings from USA Today. Kirk Ferentz is the model of consistency and the program has just one losing season since 2006. That’s incredible.

As usual, the offense’s success will come down to who wins the QB job and if they can muster a solid passing attack. Otherwise, defense, special teams and the run game will keep Iowa afloat near the top of the conference most of the time.

Lincoln Riley got this team to nine wins last year so progress has been made. As far as the Trojans competing for the top of the Big Ten and being a CFP regular, well, that hasn’t quite happened yet!

QB Jayden Maiava is back under center, so there’s consistency there. But once again, until Riley’s defense is at least average, to go alongside a borderline elite offense, USC might struggle to get out of the middle tier of the Big Ten.

Jedd Fisch righted the ship in Year 2 last fall, leading the Huskies to nine wins. QB Demond William flirted heavily with the transfer portal this offseason, but is back to help Washington take the next step.

The schedule is rough at the end of the season. Washington has to play USC and Iowa prior to a bye and then have Penn State, Indiana and Oregon all on the docket in November.

Bret Bielema has a new crop of players for 2026 and it’ll be difficult to live up to the last couple of years, so they start out in the middle of the Big Ten. It starts at quarterback since they have to replace Luke Altmyer.

Katin Houser, a transfer, looks like the leader in the clubhouse. The offensive line projects to have three transfers as well while the defense is a mix of sophomores and a lot of seniors.

PJ Fleck has had a consistent program at Minnesota since he’s been the head coach. Since 2017, Fleck is 66-44 with the Gophers, but they’ve only had one double digit win season (2019).

QB Drake Lindsey is a very intriguing prospect going into the season and there are familiar faces across the offense. On defense, Minnesota projects to have some starters that transferred in across the defensive line and secondary.

11. Nebraska

12. Wisconsin

13. Michigan State

14. Northwestern

15. UCLA

16. Rutgers

17. Maryland

18. Purdue