Former Wisconsin linebacker Christian Alliegro has committed to Ohio State, via the NCAA Transfer Portal. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Alliegro made 10 appearances and eight starts in the 2025 campaign. He recorded 49 tackles, one pass breakup and a career-high four sacks. Despite breaking a bone in his arm against Ohio State, Alliegro returned to finish the game and notched two tackles for loss.

He missed the following two games due to the injury. For his efforts this past season, Alliegro was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by the league’s coaches and media. In total, Alliegro made 35 appearances and 11 starts in his three seasons at Wisconsin.

Alliegro played high school football at Avon Old Farms (CT), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1,280 overall player and No. 126 linebacker in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Alliegro is the fifth player to commit to Ohio State via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. At the time of his commitment to the Buckeyes, Alliegro was the No. 47 linebacker in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

Ohio State finished the 2025 campaign with a 12-2 overall record. After falling to Indiana in the Big Ten Championship game, Ohio State was hungry to bounce back in the College Football Playoff.

Alas, the Buckeyes suffered an upset 24-14 loss against Miami. After the game, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day shouldered the blame for his team’s slow start.

“We worked really hard … to come out of the gates and win the first quarter, win the first half and be ready to go,” Day said. “I thought we had an excellent plan. But at the end of the day, we didn’t get it done. That starts with me.

“We spent an inordinate amount of time putting the plan together to get everybody ready to go play in that first half. … We’ve got to figure out why that was and learn from it moving forward.”

Next season will be Ryan Day’s eighth at the helm of the storied program. He boasts an 82-12 overall record as Ohio State’s head coach and led the team to a national title last season. He’ll look to return the team to its former heights in the upcoming season.

