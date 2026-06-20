2026 College World Series: Skip Johnson confirms Xander Mercurius likely to start Game 2 vs. UNC

Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson confirmed on Saturday that freshman right-handed pitcher Xander Mercurius is slated to start Sunday’s Men’s College World Series Final game against No. 5 North Carolina.

The Sooners opened play in the MWCS Final on Saturday with a 9-3 win over the Tar Heels. Mercurius has started three NCAA Tournament games for Oklahoma so far. In 17 innings, the Las Vegas native boasts a 4.76 ERA with 23 strikeouts and seven walks.

Johnson was asked about the game plan for Mercurius getting the start. His answer was short and simple. “Throw strikes.”

Skip Johnson on the game plan for tomorrow with Xander Mercurius probably getting the start:



“Throw strikes.” — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) June 20, 2026

With a win over the Tar Heels on Sunday, Oklahoma can win its first National Championship since 1994. It would also mark the seventh consecutive season that an SEC program has won the Men’s College World Series. Just LSU has won multiple MCWS’ in that span.