Anonymous SEC coach gives take on John Mateer entering Year 2 at Oklahoma

The 2025 season, his first at Oklahoma, was a bit up and down for quarterback John Mateer. Mateer opened the season with his hair on fire, leading Oklahoma to a 4-0 record with wins over the likes of Michigan and Auburn. Following the Sooners’ win over Auburn, he was considered one of the early favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

After his devastating hand injury, however, Mateer struggled upon his return. He failed to pass for more than 250 yards in a game until his final two games of the season, against LSU and No. 9 Alabama (College Football Playoff). Although Mateer’s season ended up looking a bit more disappointing than many thought it would following his hot start, he still led the Sooners to the CFP for the first time since 2019.

Multiple opposing coaches spoke to Athlon Magazine for its preseason preview edition. In one of those anonymous interviews, an opposing SEC coach told the magazine that they believe Mateer has a ‘ridiculously high ceiling’ in his second season at Oklahoma.

Anonymous SEC coach claims John Mateer has ‘ridiculously high ceiling’

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“[QB John Mateer] has a ridiculously high ceiling,” the coach said. “That offense has answers for everything. They don’t do a ton, but everything they do complements the other thing. When he just executes and then makes splash plays here and there, they complement their elite defense very well.

“I was impressed with how [head coach] Brent [Venables] and [general manager] Jim Nagy structured the team, and it feels like they finally hit on what the recipe is to be successful there.”

“Defensively, it’s so many multiples. Week to week, they won’t do the same pre-snap look again, so whatever you prepare for, you’re not gonna get. Obviously, you want to create indecision with young quarterbacks or new quarterbacks in the system, and they do that at a really high level.”

Across 12 games last season, the Washington State transfer passed for 2,885 yards and 14 touchdowns. He, however, tossed 11 interceptions. Mateer will have to clean up his touchdown-interception ratio in year two under Venables if the Sooners are going to make back-to-back appearances in the Playoff for the first time since 2017-2019 (three consecutive appearances).

Oklahoma returns its leading receiver from last season (Isaiah Sategna III), and poached star receivers Trell Harris (Virginia) and Parker Livingstone (Texas) from the Transfer Portal this offseason. It’s safe to say Mateer is more than set up to succeed this season.