Breaking down the top SEC commits in the 2027 Rivals300 rankings

The SEC continues to recruit at the highest level and that’s evident when looking at where the top prospects in the 2027 cycle are committed early on.

As of May 4, 11 of the 18 five-stars in the recently-updated 2027 Rivals300 rankings are committed. Of those 11 commits, seven are locked in with SEC programs. Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia and Texas A&M have all nabbed at least one five-star pledge to date.

Looking further, 18 of the top 50 recruits in the rankings are currently committed to an SEC program. Rivals is breaking down the top 10 SEC commits in the 2027 cycle thus far, according to the Rivals300 rankings.

5-star WR Easton Royal — Texas

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 4 NATL. (No. 1 WR)

School: Brother Martin (La.)

Scouting Summary: The most dynamic pass-catcher early in the 2027 cycle and a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Measured at around 5-foot-11, 185 pounds prior to his junior season. One of the fastest top prospects in the cycle, running a scintillating 10.3-second mark in the 100 meters as a sophomore. Brings that elite speed to the gridiron—lethal on vertical routes, easily pulling away from defensive backs downfield. Tough to tackle in the open field and will take it the distance if he finds space at the second level. Shows natural shiftiness as a route-runner, giving him the ability to separate at every level. Among the more productive top wide receivers in the 2027 cycle as a junior. Can continue improving his ability to attack catches with his arms extended, but has shown an expanded catch radius with several highlight-reel grabs. One of the youngest top prospects in the class with a late July birthday prior to his freshman season of college football. Athleticism, budding polish, and big-play ability make him one of the top overall playmakers in the cycle with the potential to develop into a first-round NFL Draft pick.

5-star OT Cooper Hackett — Oklahoma

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 5 NATL. (No. 2 OT)

School: Fort Gibson (Okla.)

Scouting Summary: Hyper-athletic offensive tackle prospect with rare natural movement skills and a frame that points to immense long-term upside as one of the highest-ceiling linemen early in the 2027 cycle. Measured around 6-foot-7, 260 pounds with elite length (arms over 34 inches) and big hands prior to his junior season. Has the frame to add significant mass once in a college strength program. Lines up at right tackle for his high school, where his athletic traits immediately stand out. Moves with rare fluidity for his size and plays with surprising power through his lower half, generating torque and leverage at the point of attack. Shows balance and body control that project well to the next level. Displays loose flexibility and consistently lowers his pads to handle shorter defenders. Plays with a physical edge and looks to finish blocks through the whistle. Further showcases his athleticism as a disruptive defensive end. Doubles as a talented basketball player on the high school and AAU circuit who can run the court and play above the rim. Will need to add considerable mass and adjust to stronger competition at the next level, which could delay early playing time. Possesses an outstanding developmental profile with the big frame, movement skills, and multi-sport coordination that give him the upside to develop into an early-round NFL Draft pick.

5-star IOL Maxwell Hiller — Florida

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 7 NATL. (No. 1 IOL)

School: Coatesville (Pa.)

Scouting Summary: Elite interior offensive line prospect with ready-to-play size, athleticism, and physicality. Measured in at around 6-foot-5, 305 pounds as a junior. Arm length checks in at 32 inches or a shade under. Registers as a plus athlete in the combine setting. A dominant run blocker on Friday nights. A fluid, reactive mover at the second level. Locks on defenders and imposes his will. Not uncommon to see him drive defensive linemen to the sideline. Plays with an innate edge and level of physicality. Has the movement skills to project as a high-level pass protector. High level of coordination leads to a natural technical acuity with advanced hand placement and usage. Has the movement skills to play some tackle at the college level, but lack of arm length will ultimately force him inside. Also plays basketball. His younger brother, Colton Hiller, is a five-star basketball prospect in the 2028 cycle. Has a strong case as the most ready-to-play interior offensive line prospect in the 2027 cycle and could be primed for an instant impact at the college level.

5-star RB Kemon Spell — Georgia

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 11 NATL. (No. 1 RB)

School: McKeesport (Pa.)

Scouting Summary: All-encompassing running back that can win with power and elusiveness on inside and outside runs. 5-foot-9, 200-plus pounds with tremendous twitch and leg drive. Plays with low pad level and an excellent center of gravity in order to deliver blows and take them himself. Has breakaway speed in order to hit the homerun. Ran sub-11 in the 100m during his sophomore track season. Shows the ability to catch the ball away from his frame as a pass catcher. Has all the physical and athletic tools to make an immediate impact at the next level and beyond. Younger prospect for the cycle.

5-star CB Donte Wright — Georgia

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 14 NATL. (No. 3 CB)

School: Long Beach Poly (Calif.)

Scouting Summary: Versatile defensive back who has shown the ability to play anywhere in the secondary. Was more of a safety early on in his career and plays a physical game with a nice edge to him. Moved to corner full time halfway though sophomore season and has the kind of size and twitch that projects really well to the next level. Boasts an athletic 6-foot-1, 175 pound frame with plenty of length. Really strong in press coverage and has the long speed to turn and run with anyone. Has a track background with personal best times of 10.66-100m and 21.80-200m. Explosive getting in and out of his breaks and is an excellent run defender. Can be overly handsy at times and will need to temper his aggressiveness but has all the physical traits and compete level to play on Sundays.

5-star TE Seneca Driver — Oklahoma

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 15 NATL. (No. 1 TE)

School: Boyle County (Ky.)

Scouting Summary: Gifted tight end prospect with the makings of a complete skill set at the position. Has the size to project as an in-line tight end, measuring at 6-foot-6, 240 pounds with 32.75-inch arms and 10-inch hands as a junior. Posted 40 times in the 4.7’s at college camps prior to his junior season. A dominant two-way player on Friday nights as a tight end and EDGE. Looks like the best athlete on the field at all times. Mismatch in the passing game, lining up as a wide receiver and attached tight end. Has considerable burst in his routes with long speed to separate downfield. Shows the ability to win at the catch point and projects as a jump ball target. Has high-end change of direction, especially for a bigger tight end. Dangerous with the ball in his hands and shows the ability to maximize yards after the catch. Also flashes his athleticism on defense, where he has Power 4 talent as a pass rusher. Finished his junior season with 49 catches for 875 yards and 11 touchdowns. An above the rim athlete on the basketball court who makes eye-popping dunks and blocks with regularity. The combination of size, athleticism, and baseline skills give him the potential to be one of the best high school tight end prospects in several cycles.

5-star S Kamarui Dorsey — Texas A&M

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 18 NATL. (No. 1 S)

School: Hampton (Ga.)

Scouting Summary: Physically imposing, versatile safety prospect that plays with violence in the run game who has massive range as a middle of the field rover. Verified 6-foot-3, 200 pounds with great length. Two-way player who doubles as a receiver for his high school program. Shows excellent movement skills on tape on both sides of the ball and in the camp circuit. Has great long-speed in order to cover sideline to sideline as a center fielder or when coming downhill to run the alley. Excellent trigger when working downhill and has no problem detonating ball carriers, very comfortable around the box. Has the ability to play man coverage in the slot or outside. Needs to continue developing hip flexibility and fluidity in order to be more reliable as a coverage player in the underneath and intermediate levels of the field. Has the ability to walk in and compete as a heavy nickel early on at the next level that will eventually develop into a true three-dimensional defensive back that has the ability to play man, zone, and stop the run.

4-star TE Jaxon Dollar — Georgia

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 19 NATL. (No. 2 TE)

School: East Lincoln (N.C.)

Scouting Summary: Electric tight end prospect who projects as a mismatch in the passing game. Has an extremely well-rounded profile that stacks up with many of the better tight end prospects to come through high school football in recent cycles. Measured at a shade over 6-foot-3, and around 225 pounds prior to his senior season with plus length for the position. A basketball first athlete who saw his production and play on Friday nights explode as a junior. A walking mismatch in the passing game. Lines up all over the formation, but does most of his damage split out as a wide receiver. Shows elite coordination and ball skills, making difficult catches look routine. Has a very large catch radius and is a monster in contested catch situations. Able to hang in the air and contort his body to come down with acrobatic grabs. A twitchy athlete with top notch bounce who can elevate with the best. Did much of his damage on red zone jump balls as a junior. Runs well and is capable of taking a quick slant to the house. Finished his junior season with outstanding receiving production, catching 54 passes for 1,120 yards and 20 touchdowns. Also plays on defense, with 13 tackles for loss and five sacks as a junior. Doubles as one of the best high school basketball players in the state of North Carolina, averaging 21 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game as a junior. A big-time dunker who takes off from outside the paint en route to rim-rocking jams multiple times per game. Has room to continue adding to his already very good top end speed. Will need to add mass and strength in order to aid with in-line blocking demands at the next level. The electric athleticism and coordination make him one better tight end prospects in recent years.

4-star OT Kaeden Penny — Oklahoma

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 23 NATL. (No. 4 OT)

School: Bixby (Okla.)

Scouting Summary: Coordinated and twitchy tackle with excellent footwork and body control as a pass protector. Two-way high school player who doubles along the defensive line. High-quality mover with athletic ability that translates when moving in space and climbing to the second level. Very balanced and under control in pass protection, plays with great center of gravity. Understands body positioning and leverage in the run game. Walls off defenders and creates clear pathways. Need to see more violence at the point of attack in the run game, which can develop as he gets bigger and stronger. Has the athletic ability and technical skills to thrive in pass protection early at the next level. Will need to develop and transform his body in order to be a big factor in the run game, but has the physical build and technique to be a people mover after he fills out his frame.

4-star CB Aamaury Fountain — Florida

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 25 NATL. (No. 4 CB)

School: Northside (Ga.)

Scouting Summary: Aamuary Fountain is a big riser at corner. I think you have to start with just his combination of size, length, and fluidity and coverage. Really a natural mover, flips his hips with ease, and is just highly effective as a cover man. Based on what we’ve seen, there’s considerable high-end physical traits just with his frame and stature and functional movement skills that we see on film. We felt like he was one of the better corners that we evaluated in this update.