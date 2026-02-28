College basketball hot seat: ESPN insider reveals where Porter Moser stands with Oklahoma

Not long ago, it looked like an absolute lock that Porter Moser was done at Oklahoma. Now, though, there is a bit of uncertainty around the Sooners’ head basketball coach.

After going on a brutal nine-game losing streak, the Sooners have rattled off three wins in their last five games. While the turn of events will not overly excite fans or get Oklahoma back into the tournament, it could prevent Moser from losing his job and bring him back for another season. ESPN’s Jeff Borzello elaborated on Moser’s job status in a recent hot seat piece.

“Porter Moser led the Sooners on a late-season surge last season that staved off hot seat pressure, but the program entered this week with losses in 11 of its past 13 games,” Borzello wrote. “A roster built via the transfer portal last offseason hasn’t clicked, and OU is now going to miss the NCAA tournament for a fourth time in five seasons. New athletic director Roger Denny, who was hired in late January, will face a critical decision within weeks of his arrival. Moser has more than $5 million left on his deal.”

Following a Final Four appearance and three trips to the NCAA Tournament at Loyola-Chicago, Moser was hired at Oklahoma to replace Lon Kruger. But he has not been able to replicate the same success with Oklahoma that he did with Loyola.

The Sooners have won 20 games twice in five years under Moser and have just one losing record (potentially two once this season concludes). But Oklahoma has made the NCAA Tournament just one time under Moser, leading to his job uncertainty. Sooner Scoop’s George Stoia reports that it would cost Oklahoma around $5.83 million. With a number that small, the Sooners could easily have a new head coach next year.

Moser looking to finish season strong

Oklahoma has just three games left in the season and then the SEC Tournament before, in all likelihood, basketball comes to an end in 2026. The Sooners begin the final stretch on Saturday evening when they travel to Baton Rouge to play LSU at 6 p.m. ET.

Oklahoma is 13th of 16 teams in the SEC, sitting at 4-11 in league play. But with last place being 3-12, the Sooners could easily find themselves in last place depending on how the next week goes.