Colorado State transfer TE Rocky Beers has committed to Oklahoma out of the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He began his career at FIU.

Beers totaled 388 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2025. He earned second-team All-Mountain West honors for his production.

Beers does have some ties to Norman. If the last name sounds familiar, it’s because he’s the older brother of OU star women’s basketball player, Raegan Beers.

