Former Colorado State running back Lloyd Avant has committed to Oklahoma, via the NCAA Transfer Portal. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Avant played in all 12 of Colorado State’s games this past season. He recorded 417 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 90 carries. Additionally, he tallied 24 catches for 261 yards and a score. Avant also returned 11 kicks for 268 total yards.

Avant transferred to Colorado State ahead of the 2025 campaign after spending his true freshman season at Tulsa. In his lone season with the Golden Hurricanes, Avant amassed 259 rushing yards and a touchdown on 76 carries.

Lloyd Avant played high school football at Summer Creek (TX), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1,333 overall prospect and No. 101 running back in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Avant is the fifth player who has committed to Oklahoma via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. At the time of his commitment to the Sooners, Avant was the No. 66 running back in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

Avant will look to help Oklahoma build on its momentum. The Sooners posted a 10-3 overall record this past season and appeared in the College Football Playoff for the first time under head coach Brent Venables.

Oklahoma ultimately fell to Alabama in the first round of the CFP. While Venables was disappointed in the way the season ended, he believes it’s only the start of a bright future for the program.

“The pride I have for the group of seniors, the guys that won’t be here in the future. I couldn’t be more proud of them, the deposit they chose to make,” Venables said. “In an environment, a world where everybody’s trying to get theirs, this is a group of guys that chose not to take a withdrawal but leave a deposit and leave their mark, do the things that we needed them to do to help elevate this program moving forward.”

Next season will be Brent Venables’ fifth season at the helm of Oklahoma. With players like Avant by his side, Venables will attempt to lead the Sooners to new heights.

