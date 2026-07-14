David Stone goes in-depth on decision to stay at Oklahoma, desire to leave lasting legacy

Former Five-Star Plus+ prospect David Stone turned heads nationally a year ago when he entered the NCAA transfer portal. Oklahoma seemed set to lose one of the nation’s most talented players.

But after receiving a pay cut in the winter, Stone was able to reach an agreement on a reworked NIL deal with the school, per Sooner Scoop’s George Stoia. However, it might have been a conversation with a teammate that really turned the tide.

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“It was a conversation I had with Ethan Downs,” Stone said in a video opening up on his portal reversal last year. “I was on the fence about a lot of different things, and it wasn’t so much about just like football but really life because I was going through a real tough time.”

David Stone, a former superstar recruit, was at a crossroads. He had several different things going on, NIL aside. And he was considering a move elsewhere.

“I remember talking to him about legacy,” said Stone, an Oklahoma City native. “He really said something to me that stuck with me, which is, ‘What do I want?’ Not now, but 40 years from now, what would make me the happiest and the impact I leave on others? It took a lot of self- and soul-searching to see what do I want from myself.

“I feel like it means more to play in front of my hometown. I make a play, I look in the stands, I see my family. That means a lot to me.”

There were other factors for David Stone in his decision to stay, too. Legacy played a huge part in it.

He envisioned becoming a legend at Oklahoma, something he certainly has the potential to become. Last season, he racked up 42 tackles, 8.0 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and a pass defended. And he’s just scratching the surface.

“I want to make that impact and leave that impact for the next generation,” Stone explained. “That’s something that I couldn’t do if I wasn’t at this place. I’m not sure if it’s ever been a tradition, but I want to start one where we have an Oklahoma kid always carry the flag out. I want to be that symbol. And then the number zero could also be the O for Oklahoma, and that’s something that I also want to be as a tradition for an Oklahoma kid for our defense. I want the zero, I want the flag-bearing to mean something.”

Of course, to become a legend, having a huge impact on the field is a must. David Stone is on the cusp, but he’s not quite there yet. He knows there’s work to be done still.

So stay tuned this fall. Thanks in part to Downs, Oklahoma has a homegrown, hungry player itching to make his mark.

“Any time I see him I always say thank you to him, because if I didn’t have that talk with him I don’t know where I’d be and it brought so much mental clarity to me,” Stone said. “Putting my faith in the Lord and being able to have someone who was able to give me some advice in a moment of adversity.”