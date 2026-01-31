'Fire Porter Moser' chants ring out after Texas comes back to defeat Oklahoma

After a 14-point lead disappeared and Oklahoma fell to Texas on Saturday, the noise continues to grow around Porter Moser. The fans in attendance also made their thoughts clear.

“Fire Moser” chants broke out at the Lloyd Noble Center as Texas put the finishing touches on a 79-69 victory over Oklahoma. It marks the Sooners’ eighth straight loss after taking down Ole Miss to start SEC play, and they now sit a full game back of South Carolina for last in the conference standings.

All the while, questions continue to swirl around Moser’s future in Norman. He took over the program in 2021 after leaving Loyola Chicago, and last year’s NCAA Tournament appearance is OU’s lone trip to the dance under his watch.

"Fire Moser" ringing out from the LNC right now. — Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) January 31, 2026

Moser arrived in Norman in 2021 as the successor to Lon Kruger following his retirement. Oklahoma nearly made the NCAA Tournament that year, but headed to the NIT after a 19-16 record during the regular season. The Sooners then went 15-17 in 2022-23 and, after going 20-12 in 2023-24, again missed March Madness. OU then declined a spot in the NIT.

This story will be updated.