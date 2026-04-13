Former Louisville SF Khani Rooths commits to Oklahoma

Former Louisville small forward Khani Rooths committed to Oklahoma out of the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Joe Tipton. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Rooths made 31 appearances and two starts for the Cardinals this past season. He averaged 5.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 15.9 minutes per game. Rooths shot 44.9% from the field and 22.4% from 3-point range.

As a true freshman in the 2024-25 season, Rooths made 35 appearances. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 3.3 points in 13.4 minutes per contest.

Khani Rooths played high school basketball at IMG Academy (FL), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 33 overall player and No. 12 small forward in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

Khani Rooths commits to Oklahoma out of portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and will close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

Rooths comes in at a good time considering Oklahoma lost forward Kuol Atak to the transfer portal. He ended up committing to Virginia Tech.

In his lone campaign at Oklahoma, Atak averaged 7.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per game. He shot 6.5% from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc.

Kuol Atak played high school basketball at Haltom (TX), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 114 overall prospect and No. 22 power forward in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.