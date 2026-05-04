Former Oregon State center Yaak Yaak signs with Oklahoma

Former Oregon State center Yaak Yaak signed with Oklahoma, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He spent one year with the Beavers after coming in from Colorado Mesa and New Mexico throughout his collegiate career.

Yaak appeared in 25 games, making nine starts, with the Beavers. He averaged 6.6 points and 2.2 rebounds per game, blocked 13 shots on the season.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closed on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes did not have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

Yaak was just the latest addition to Oklahoma’s roster for the 2026-27 season. They also welcomed back SF Derrion Reid.

In 37 games last season, Reid averaged 11.7 points per game 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, shot 50.9% from the floor and 35.8% from three-point range. Reid played his freshman season at Alabama before transferring.

As a member of the Class of 2024, Reid was a four-star recruit out of Augusta (Ga.) Prolific Prep (Calif.), according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 1 overall prospect in California, the No. 7 small forward in the class and the No. 18 overall prospect in the class.

Not only that, but guard Xzayvier Brown agreed to a deal to return to the Sooners, per On3’s Joe Tipton. He will be one of the top returner scorers in the SEC next year.

In 37 games last season, Brown averaged 15.4 points per game, 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He shot 45.6% from the floor and 34.3% from three-point range.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Brown was a three-star recruit out of Philadelphia (Pa.) Roman Catholic, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 9 overall prospect in the state, the No. 39 point guard in the class and the No. 248 overall prospect in the class.