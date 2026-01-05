Former Virginia wide receiver Trell Harris committed to Oklahoma out of the NCAA transfer portal. He’ll now suit up for the Sooners in 2026.

In 13 games this season, Harris had 59 catches for 847 yards, five touchdowns and 1.4 yards per catch. In his career (two seasons with UVA and two with Kent State), Harris has 113 catches, 1,603 yards, nine touchdowns and 14.2 yards per catch.

As a member of the Class of 2022, Harris was a three-star recruit out of La Grange (Ill.) Nazareth Academy, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 48 overall prospect in the state, the No. 272 wide receiver in the class and the No. 2,054 overall prospect in the class.

Harris coming in to Oklahoma is big for the wide receiver room. They lost WR Jayden Gibson to South Carolina, so it seems like a solid replacement. Gibson played the past four seasons with the Sooners, but did not appear in any games over the past two years.

Gibson last played in 2023, where he caught 14 passes for 373 yards and five touchdowns. He also played nine games in 2022 but only caught one pass.

Gibson played high school football for West Orange (FL), where he was a four-star prospect in the 2022 class. He ranked as the No. 147 overall player and No. 25 receiver in the cycle according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Oklahoma went 10-3 under Brent Venables this season. The Sooners made the College Football Playoff for the first time under his watch, but lost to Alabama in the first round.