Oklahoma will host its Pro Day on Thursday, giving a nice list of players an opportunity to showcase their talent in front of NFL scouts. Quarterback John Mateer is even expected to throw despite returning to Norman for the 2026 season. One of the names expected to participate might come as a surprise, though.

Running back Jaydn Ott will be a part of the Oklahoma Pro Day. This comes via George Stoia of On3 | Rivals’ Sooner Scoop. Ott spent 2025 with the Sooners after transferring into the program but struggled to get playing time. Still, OU is offering him the chance to go through typical Pro Day activities.

Running back Jaydn Ott will participate in OU’s Pro Day in Norman tomorrow. #Sooners — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) March 11, 2026

Ott came to Norman after a successful career out West with the Cal Golden Bears. At the time, many thought the running back was the final piece to Oklahoma’s offensive puzzle. Between him and Mateer, a nice balance would be struck under offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. However, whatever the vision was, it did not come to fruition.

We ended up seeing Ott in just seven games, getting one start. He received only 21 carries for a total of 68 yards. Two receptions were added for 10 yards. Ott did not get into the end zone once in an Oklahoma uniform after doing so 30 times over three years at Cal.

Looking at those stats on a game-by-game basis, most of the production came on one Saturday. Kent State surrendered 49 rushing yards to Ott on 11 touches. His next highest output was three weeks earlier in another nonconference game against Temple — four carries for 11 yards.

“Yeah, as I’ve said, he’s one of the more explosive players in college football,” Venables said of Ott in early September. “He was banged up last year. He was banged up in camp, but looks to be close to 100%. And when he’s at his best, we’ve all seen people that know his journey, what he’s capable of. So he’s a real weapon.”

The last time we saw Ott get a handoff came in the Red River Shootout vs. Texas in Dallas. His official Oklahoma profile says he received playing time against South Carolina and in the season finale vs. LSU.

Ott still has aspirations of making a name for himself in the NFL. The potential is certainly there, at least when healthy. Ott’s time at Oklahoma certainly did not work out but the Sooners still extended a Pro Day invite.