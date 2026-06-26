Latest intel regarding Rivals300's No. 2 ATH Bode Sparrow on decision dat

Rivals Football Recruiting
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- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING California intel on top 2028 prospects: New frontrunners and contenders emerge after visits
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Favorites emerging for elite 2028 safety James Foster, and one team is surging early
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