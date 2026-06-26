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Rivals Football Recruiting

Latest intel regarding Rivals300's No. 2 ATH Bode Sparrow on decision dat

wiltfong hs
Steve Wiltfong

Vice President of Recruiting and Transfer Portal, rivals

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Bode Sparrow

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