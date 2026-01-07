Talented Michigan linebacker Cole Sullivan has committed to Oklahoma out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has confirmed. He does so after spending two years with the Wolverines and earning considerable acclaim for his play.

Sullivan was named the team’s Defensive Player of the Week three times as a sophomore in 2025. He racked up 44 tackles, 5.0 tackles for a loss, 2.0 sacks, three interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and four passes defended this fall.

That kind of all-around production made him one of the most coveted targets in the transfer portal this cycle. Cole Sullivan quickly gained interest, but few programs appeal to defensive players the way that Oklahoma does.

Sooners head coach Brent Venables has made a name for himself over the years by producing top-notch defensive players. Now Sullivan will have a chance to add his name to the list.

His jump from freshman to sophomore year at Michigan was outstanding. For all the production he had as a sophomore, Cole Sullivan was relatively limited as a freshman.

He played in 12 games as a true freshman in 2024, but he recorded just four tackles. Still, the potential was clear and Sullivan would deliver on it just one year later.

Cole Sullivan in, Taylor Tatum out

While Cole Sullivan is on his way in at Oklahoma, a number of players are on their way out. Among them is running back Taylor Tatum. He just finished up his sophomore season with the Sooners and has entered the transfer portal.

Over his time with the team, Tatum has run for 277 yards and three touchdowns. That all came during his freshman season in 2024, as in 2025, he only received one carry for negative yardage.

Tatum played high school football at Longview (Longview, TX), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 40 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

On3’s Steve Samra also contributed to this report.