Mississippi Valley State sophomore transfer DB Prince Ijoma has committed to Oklahoma. On3’s Pete Nakos reported the news.

Ijoma spent two seasons at Mississippi Valley State. During that time, he has recorded 59 tackles, four pass deflections, and 0.5 TFL.

BREAKING: Mississippi Valley State transfer DB Prince Ijioma has committed to Oklahoma⭕️https://t.co/q9cnFC46fZ pic.twitter.com/ApbiJWMdMO — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 16, 2026

Oklahoma is fresh off its first CFP appearance since 2019

Livingstone now joins an Oklahoma program fresh off an appearance in the College Football Playoff. The Sooners went up 17-0 over Alabama in their First Round matchup, but were outscored 34-7 over the remainder of the game in a 34-24 loss.

Despite the loss, head coach Brent Venables made it clear how proud he was of both the players returning next season and those moving on. He sees a bright future for the Sooners.

“We couldn’t have done it if they didn’t stick with it, if they didn’t continue to believe when a lot of the things were going on around them,” Venables elaborated. “They could’ve bowed out, and they chose not to.”

Oklahoma’s Transfer Portal Additions

Prince Ijoma is the 15th Transfer Portal addition for Oklahoma.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.