Mississippi Valley State transfer DB Prince Ijoma commits to Oklahoma
Mississippi Valley State sophomore transfer DB Prince Ijoma has committed to Oklahoma. On3’s Pete Nakos reported the news.
Ijoma spent two seasons at Mississippi Valley State. During that time, he has recorded 59 tackles, four pass deflections, and 0.5 TFL.
Oklahoma is fresh off its first CFP appearance since 2019
Despite the loss, head coach Brent Venables made it clear how proud he was of both the players returning next season and those moving on. He sees a bright future for the Sooners.
“We couldn’t have done it if they didn’t stick with it, if they didn’t continue to believe when a lot of the things were going on around them,” Venables elaborated. “They could’ve bowed out, and they chose not to.”
Oklahoma’s Transfer Portal Additions
Prince Ijoma is the 15th Transfer Portal addition for Oklahoma.
- RS-Fr. WR Mackenzie Alleyne (Washington State)
- So. RB Lloyd Avant (Colorado State)
- Sr. TE Rocky Beers (Colorado State)
- So. CB Dakoda Fields (Oregon)
- RS-Jr. TE Hayden Hansen (Florida)
- RS-Jr. OT E’Marion Harris (Arkansas)
- Sr. WR Trell Harris (Virginia)
- So. CB Prince Ijoma (Mississippi Valley State)
- Fr. OL Peyton Joseph (Georgia Tech)
- RS-Fr. WR Parker Livingstone (Texas)
- RS-So. OL Caleb Nitta (Western Kentucky)
- RS-Fr. EDGE Kenny Ozowalu (UTSA)
- So. LB Cole Sullivan (Michigan)
- RS-Jr. DL Bishop Thomas (Georgia State)
- Fr. TE Jack Van Dorselaer (Tennessee)
To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.
The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.