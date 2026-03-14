Oklahoma AD Roger Denny releases statement in support of Porter Moser, commits to additional resources, NIL

Porter Moser has been retained as Oklahoma basketball coach for the 2026-27 season, it was reported on Saturday. This comes as the Sooners sit on the NCAA Tournament bubble after making it to the quarterfinals of SEC Tournament.

OU AD Roger Denny has confirmed the news by releasing a statement in support of Porter Moser. In addition, the athletic department is committed to giving the men’s basketball the resources needed to win in the modern age.

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“At Oklahoma, we’ve had a long history of embodying an underdog spirit,” Denny wrote on X. “And in men’s basketball, that mentality has often led to us outperforming our resources. It’s on Coach Moser to make sure that our team’s performance continues to meet and exceed our resources for the program. He’s done that and I’m confident he will continue to. But an underdog spirit will only take us so far.

“It’s my job to ensure that our resources match our expectations. We haven’t held up our end of that bargain. From NIL to staffing and beyond, we’re going to fix that.”

According to OU Insider, the Sooners spent roughly $6.5 million on NIL for their current roster — second last in the SEC this season behind South Carolina. Most teams spent around $10 million, per the report.

In addition to Denny’s commitment to Moser and the men’s basketball program, he also asked the Sooner fanbase for their support moving forward.

“On top of how we resource our program, it’s critical our fans show out for our team,” he continued. “I’ve seen firsthand the difference community support of college basketball can make. A bigger and louder crowd, a true home-court advantage, and a zealous fan base are all essential to our success. Oklahoma Men’s Basketball is a proud program. We’re going to restore that pride, together. Boomer Sooner.”

After the Sooners’ loss to Arkansas in the SEC tournament quarterfinals, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has moved OU to the first team out of the field in his Saturday update. OU is 19-15 overall heading into Selection Sunday.