Report: Oklahoma baseball to hire Skip Johnson's son, Tyler, as assistant coach

Oklahoma is set to hire Tyler Johnson as an assistant coach, D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers reported. He is the son of OU head coach Skip Johnson.

Tyler Johnson spent the 2026 season on the staff at Dallas Baptist as a recruiting coordinator and assistant coach. He made the leap to the college game after serving as the head coach at McLennan Community College, where he had a 131-55 overall record and led the program to back-to-back NJCAA World Series appearances.

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Johnson arrived at McLellan in 2018 as an assistant coach before moving up to the head job in 2023. He also worked as an assistant coach at Blinn College after his playing days at Navarro College and Concordia.

With Dallas Baptist this past season, Johnson worked closely with five players who became All-Conference USA honorees, including an All-American in outfielder Jake Bennett. Now, he will get ready to join forces with his dad at Oklahoma, which is coming off a national championship win over North Carolina.

This story will be updated.