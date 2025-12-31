Oklahoma CB Gentry Williams plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Oklahoma junior defensive back Gentry Williams plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. The rising senior cornerback will have one season of college eligibility remaining wherever he lands.

Williams was limited to just six games in 2025 due to a lingering shoulder injury suffered in Week 8 against South Carolina and recently underwent season-ending surgery after missing the Sooners’ final six games, according to OU head coach Brent Venables. There was hope Williams could recover late in the season, but he reinjured it in practice prior to Week 12’s Alabama game, sidelining him for the remainder of the season.

Williams is a former four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, where he ranked as the No. 1 player in Oklahoma, No. 9 cornerback and No. 78 player overall out of Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, Okla.) High, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies.

The 5-foot-11 and 187-pound Williams tallied just 10 total tackles in six games this season, including one tackle for loss and two pass breakups prior to his shoulder injury. Williams decision to transfer shouldn’t come as much of a surprise after the redshirt junior participated in Senior Day festivities in the Sooners’ final game of the regular season against LSU.

Williams has 48 total tackles, including five for loss, and four interceptions. He had seven passes defended and one fumble return, all in 28 career games over three seasons (2022-25) in Norman.

He is the third Oklahoma player on Wednesday to reveal plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when the two-week window officially opens Friday, following fellow defensive back Devon Jordan and offensive tackle Luke Baklenko. That trio gives the Sooners 12 total portalers following the conclusion of their season, with a 34-24 loss to Alabama two weeks ago in the first round of the College Football Playoffs.

Oklahoma offensive linemen Isaiah Autry-Dent and Jacob Sexton, running back Jovante Barnes, cornerback Kendel Dolby, linebacker Kobie McKinzie and safety Marcus Wimberly, among others, have announced plans to enter the portal. The portal is not yet open.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.