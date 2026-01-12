Oklahoma EDGE rusher P.J. Adebawore has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. Across three seasons in Norman, Adebawore recorded 27 tackles, five sacks, and one pass deflection.

UPDATE: Adebawore’s name was withdrawn from the transfer portal just minutes after it was entered.

Prior to enrolling at Oklahoma, Adebawore was ranked as a five-star prospect and the No. 10 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 2-ranked EDGE in his class and the No. 1 overall player from the state of Missouri, hailing from North Kansas City.

Oklahoma is fresh off its first CFP appearance since 2019

Adebawore, who was one of the top recruits in the 2023 class, now departs an Oklahoma program fresh off an appearance in the College Football Playoff. The Sooners went up 17-0 over Alabama in their First Round matchup, but were outscored 34-7 over the remainder of the game in a 34-24 loss.

Despite the loss, head coach Brent Venables made it clear how proud he was of both the players returning next season and those moving on: “We couldn’t have done it if they didn’t stick with it, if they didn’t continue to believe when a lot of the things were going on around them,” Venables elaborated. “They could’ve bowed out, and they chose not to.”

Adebawore held offers from many Power programs coming out of high school, including Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Miami, USC, and Texas A&M.

