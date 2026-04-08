Oklahoma forward Kuol Atak plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Oklahoma forward Kuol Atak plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Joe Tipton has learned. Atak just wrapped up his redshirt freshman season in Norman, spending just two years under head coach Porter Moser. He will hit the open market again, hoping to find a new home. Certainly an interesting name to watch early in the cycle.

Atak was a part of the Oklahoma rotation this season in 24 games played. All of them came off the bench, playing around 12.4 minutes every time out there. The Sooners certainly enjoyed Atak’s production. He averaged 7.0 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

Shooting numbers were pretty good as well. Atak made 46.5% of attempts from the field and over 41% behind the three-point line. Just over four shots from deep went up when Atak got out there. So, teams could be drawn to that specific number and even give Atak a bigger role moving forward.

“Kuol always — shooting, it’s just the positional in the SEC defending and rebounding and all that,” Moser told On3 | Rivals’ Sooner Scoop after Oklahoma played Georgia. ” … Huge lift that Kuol gave us with the shot making. When he got that hot, we went like that (balancing act). He has to keep improving, go right at him and drive it. He has to use his length and balance. I love that he stayed ready.”

Going back to his high school recruitment, Atak played at Fort Worth (TX) Haltom, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 114 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Oklahoma was far from the only school involved in the process. SMU, Oklahoma State, TCU, and Texas were the power conference members that went after the forward. And then there was San Diego State from the mid-major level. If they are looking to get another shot at Atak, the opportunity should open up soon.

As for what’s ahead for the Sooners, Moser is back for another season in charge. The transfer portal will be a big part of roster building once again. Plenty of turnover was expected by OU.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.