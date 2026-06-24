Oklahoma freshman OF Alec Blair enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Oklahoma freshman right fielder Alec Blair has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. He’ll have four years of eligibility wherever he lands due to the NCAA’s new “five-for-five” age-based eligibility model.

The 6-foot-6 left-hander from California appeared in 30 games in 2026, including 24 starts in right field for the national champion Sooners. Blair finished his true freshman season with a .247 average, 23 hits, four doubles, one triple and two home runs, adding 18 RBI and 11 runs scored at the plate.

Blair originally signed with Oklahoma as a true two-sport star with plans to play both basketball and baseball in Norman. The former four-star wing out of De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) even appeared in one game for the Sooners’ basketball team last season before opting to focus on baseball full-time. Blair played three minutes in the basketball team’s 2025-26 season opener Nov. 3 against Saint Francis, scoring one point and pulling down one rebound. The next day, Blair informed his Oklahoma coaches that he was turning his attention to baseball, per SoonerScoop.

“It’s not optimal,” Sooners head men’s basketball coach Porter Moser said, according to SoonerScoop. “It’s not optimal that it happened after one game. You know, we had committed to each other in the offseason—a year ago, and then talked through the offseason and just committed to the process. So, it’s not optimal for us.

“With that said, he made a decision. He’s a 19-year-old young man. He’s a great young man. He made a decision that was best for himself, and he had to do it. He’s still a Sooner,” Moser added. “I hope people come out and watch him play baseball; I will. It’s unfortunate for our team and not optimal for our team, because we need him, but he feels that’s best for his baseball career. But he’s a Sooner, and he’s a young man that we’re all going to get behind when he wears that baseball uniform.”

Now Blair will move on completely from Oklahoma with his eyes on a future somewhere else.

Despite being ranked as the No. 52 overall player in the 2025 MLB First-Year Player Draft by MLB.com, Blair ultimately went undrafted due in large part to his dual-commitment to the Sooners and already being on campus working with the OU basketball team during last summer’s draft. Moser spoke about working with Oklahoma baseball coach Skip Johnson during Blair’s recruitment last July.

“Skip and his staff were phenomenal and it was fun pairing up with them,” Moser told SoonerScoop. “Their program has a lot of energy, they recruit with a lot of energy, we did, and I think tag-teaming with Skip and his staff was great. And we are gonna work with them to make it happen. I think that’s part of it too, of talking to Skip, like, ‘Let’s make this work,’ you know?

“So he’s gonna have his time there — although he is on a basketball scholarship. But I would want… Like I said, I love two-sport athletes. I just think there’s a discipline about ’em, there’s a maturity about it and an understanding. I just think there’s a lot of great things and I think he’s gonna be really successful doing both. And it was, you know… Skip and his staff are first class and just high-energy, very hard-working, thorough, and we’re gonna make it work.”