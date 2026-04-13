Oklahoma guard Xzayvier Brown agrees to deal to return to Sooners

Oklahoma guard Xzayvier Brown agreed to a deal to return to the Sooners, per On3’s Joe Tipton. He will be one of the top returner scorers in the SEC next year.

In 37 games last season, Brown averaged 15.4 points per game, 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He shot 45.6% from the floor and 34.3% from three-point range.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Brown was a three-star recruit out of Philadelphia (Pa.) Roman Catholic, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 9 overall prospect in the state, the No. 39 point guard in the class and the No. 248 overall prospect in the class.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and will close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

With Brown back in the fold, Oklahoma doubled up its good news on Monday. Former Louisville forward Khani Rooths committed to the Sooners as well.

Rooths made 31 appearances and two starts for the Cardinals this past season. He averaged 5.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 15.9 minutes per game. Rooths shot 44.9% from the field and 22.4% from 3-point range.

As a true freshman in the 2024-25 season, Rooths made 35 appearances. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 3.3 points in 13.4 minutes per contest.

Khani Rooths played high school basketball at IMG Academy (FL), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 33 overall player and No. 12 small forward in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.