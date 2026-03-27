Oklahoma injury update: Brent Venables reveals spring status of multiple key players

Vibes in Norman are high heading into the 2026 campaign. Brent Venables helped the Sooners earn a 10-2 record last year before earning a College Football Playoff bid. It’s a major box checked off for Venables in his fourth season in charge. Now, OU wants to go one step forward and feels like the right roster is on campus.

Unfortunately, some key players are going to be out for a significant time throughout spring practice. Updates came from Venables on Thursday via George Stoia of On3 | Rivals’ Sooner Scoop. First up are two defensive tackles, as David Stone and Jayden Jackson will “miss most of spring.”

And on the offensive end, running back Tory Blaylock falls under the same category. Wide receiver Trell Harris also finds himself recovering from a “minor procedure.”

Harris was one of the big-time additions Oklahoma made this offseason through the NCAA transfer portal. Getting more weapons for John Mateer was a major goal, doing so with Harris. From Virginia, Harris went for 847 yards and five touchdowns on 59 receptions last season. Certainly numbers OU would take from him in the fall.

Blaylock is a bit of a more well-known commodity in the program. Plenty of touches were given to Blaylock as a true freshman running back, getting 120. Exactly 4.0 yards per carry came from them, as he finished with 480 yards. The four rushing touchdowns were tied for second on the roster.

Oklahoma to be without two key defensive tackles for most of spring

Of the four names mentioned by Venables on Thursday, Jackson and Stone are the biggest two. Both of them are going into their third seasons at Oklahoma after being key members of the 2024 recruiting class. Expectations have turned into production.

Jackson was named a freshman All-American by On3, only to build off it as a sophomore. He recorded 28 tackles, five tackles for a loss, and three sacks in 12 games played. Two quarterback hurries are on the stat sheet as well. Interior offensive lines do not enjoy trying to guard the IMG Academy product.

Especially when Stone is lined up right next to him. Stone fully broke out this past year, setting career highs across the board. There might have only been two starts in 13 games played but Stone got 42 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, and 1.5 sacks. Many believe an even better season could be put together in 2026.