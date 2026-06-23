Oklahoma's Kyle Branch celebrates with brother Kolby after winning College World Series

Oklahoma baseball player Kyle Branch celebrated with his brother, Georgia baseball player Kolby Branch, after helping his team win the College World Series on Monday night. A video showed the brothers embracing with the rest of their family.

Kyle Branch helped Oklahoma go on a memorable run to win its first national championship since 1994. The team had a losing record in SEC play during the regular season and did just enough to make the NCAA tournament. Oklahoma beat top baseball teams like Georgia Tech and Georgia before defeating North Carolina in the championship series.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

A moment for the Branch family. ❤️



Kyle Branch finds his family and brother Kolby after Oklahoma secures the national title. pic.twitter.com/TszkXirfMk — Hurrdat Sports (@HurrdatSports) June 23, 2026

Speaking of Georgia, the Branch brothers faced off in the College World Series. The Sooners defeated the Bulldogs twice to advance to the finals.

“It still feels like we are floating above everything, to be able to watch both of them in the same day at the same place,” Kyle and Kolby’s mom, Kari, said, per NCAA.com. “As a boy, you dream of (playing at the Men’s College World Series), but to be here at all, and then with your brother, too, it’s amazing.”

Kyle Branch shows love to brother Kolby

Despite falling short in the College World Series, Kolby Branch did not miss the opportunity to see his brother win a national championship. “He’s a Sooner fan at heart,” Kyle Branch said of his older brother, per George Stoia of SoonerScoop. “We grew up in the same household, OU fans, so he’s kind of supporting. I can’t be more proud to be his little brother and have him come support me, because that means the world to me.”

Kyle and Kolby’s father Rusty talked about Kolby flying to Omaha to see his brother. “He called his mom last night and said, ‘Mom, I think it’s the right thing to do,’” Rusty said. “I was proud of him. We didn’t put any pressure on him to come. We said he could either stay in Athens and celebrate their year, or come here. It was like, ‘I’m going to regret missing either game,’ and he chose to come.”