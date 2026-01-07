Oklahoma LB Sammy Omosigho entering NCAA transfer portal

Oklahoma linebacker Sammy Omosigho is entering NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported. He spent three seasons with the team.

Over the course of his career, Omosigho has 97 tackles, four pass deflections, two sacks and one forced fumble. He’ll be sought after in the portal.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Omosigho was a four-star recruit out of Crandall (Texas) High, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 13 overall prospect in the state, the No. 5 linebacker in the class and the No. 70 overall prospect in the class.

It was a tough ending to the 2025 season for Omosigho and Oklahoma. The Sooners lost to Alabama in the College Football Playoff first round at home, ending their quest for a national title.

“Don’t let anybody on the outside put limitations on you, on what we can and can’t become,” head coach Brent Venables said, via his postgame press conference. “It matters about what we believe. It matters, the work that we put into it.”

Continuing, Venables emphasized that the season tested the program at every level, from expectations to execution. Through it all, he pointed to the cumulative impact of effort, sacrifice and trust in the process.

“I think, again, the strain, the love, the sacrifice, the work, the talent. I think there’s lots of layers to all of it,” Venables added.

A key pillar of that growth, according to Venables, was roster construction. He credited Oklahoma’s recruiting and transfer portal strategy as foundational to navigating the challenges of the season.

“I think our staff has recruited incredibly well,” Venables explained. “I thought that was kind of a foundational piece. I thought we brought in good players through the portal that helped us have the kind of season that we needed.”