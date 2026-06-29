Oklahoma LHP Cameron Johnson enters NCAA transfer portal

Oklahoma Sooners left-handed pitcher Cameron Johnson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Johnson spent two seasons in Norman, capping his time off with a national championship. Now, the goal is to find similar success at a different location. A name to watch as the opportunity to enter the portal dwindles.

Johnson was listed as a junior during the 2026 season. LSU is actually where his playing days began at the collegiate level, only spending one year in Baton Rouge. Oklahoma snagged Johnson out of the portal ahead of the ’25 campaign, only to find a good amount of success.

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After going between starting and the bullpen, Johnson was a full-time starter in 2026. In 15 appearances, seven decisions were attached to his name. Johnson finished with six wins, only losing once. Johnson pitched 53.2 innings, finishing with an ERA of 4.36. Opposing batters had an average of just .205 against him, while striking out 72 times and drawing a walk on just 43 occasions.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. On Monday, On3’s Pete Nakos provided the latest scoop on a few players, including some Oklahoma are involved with.

Unfortunately, Johnson did not get much run for OU during the national championship run. His lone appearance during the NCAA Tournament was a poor one. Georgia Tech tagged him a bit, getting two runs on a walk and a home run. Johnson did not record an out in the game, as that was the extent of his postseason contribution.

Oklahoma wins national championship under head coach Skip Johnson

For the first time in over three decades, the Oklahoma Sooners are on top of the college baseball world. June 22 brought another national championship to Norman, taking down North Carolina in three games. It’s a run the Sooners will never forget, getting incredibly hot during the NCAA Tournament, and seeing the whole journey pay off in Omaha.

Skip Johnson has been in charge for nine years, consistently making it into the field. Oklahoma also made the College World Series in 2022, only to finish runner-up. Four seasons later, the moment finally came for Johnson. He’s a championship-winning head coach.