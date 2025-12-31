According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Oklahoma offensive lineman Logan Howland plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Howland filled multiple different roles for the Sooners, primarily as a swing tackle. He is now opting to look for a new home ahead of the 2026 season.

Howland played in five games this season, according to his official Oklahoma roster bio. This was his redshirt sophomore campaign, meaning two years of eligibility remain.

The biggest impact from Howland came during the back end of 2024. He played in all 13 games and started six of them at left tackle. Five of those were to close out the schedule, including the bowl game vs. Navy.

Howland played high school football at Westfield (NJ) Hun School, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 460 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Multiple other top programs were after Howland during his recruiting process, specifically from the Big Ten. Both Michigan and Penn State wanted the offensive tackle out of high school. Weirdly enough, both of them are going through coaching changes at the moment.

You have to imagine plenty of suitors will be out there for Howland. Experience in the SEC helps his case, as does being listed at 6-6, 332 pounds. Just not enough playing time available in Norman, mainly due to some of the talent the Sooners brought into the program via the recruiting ranks this time last year.

Offensive tackle future looking bright for Oklahoma

Brent Venables will have plenty of positions to address this offseason. Oklahoma is fresh off a College Football Playoff appearance and wants to continue to trend in the right direction. Suring up the offensive side will be a major priority, especially if/when John Mateer comes back.

Offensive tackle is likely not going to be one of those, though. Two true freshmen spent a ton of time at both spots. Michael Fasusi on the blinside, while Ryan Fodje took over right tackle. This was not rotational action either, sending them out there as starters and keeping them in during key SEC games.

Sometimes, roster retention is even more important than bringing in fresh faces. Making sure those two tackles are locked down for the future might be the biggest box Oklahoma needs to check in the coming days.