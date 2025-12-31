Oklahoma offensive lineman Luke Baklenko announced plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it officially opens on Friday. The rising senior will have one season of collegiate eligibility remaining.

“To my Team131 brothers that gave it all each and every day, … I want to thank you for the memories and the friendships to last a lifetime,” Baklenko’s announcement read on Wednesday. “I am truly grateful for each of you and that God blessed me with this opportunity. I want to thank the coaches, the staff and the passionate fans that make Sooner Nation so incredible. Norman, Oklahoma is a special place!

“With that said, I want to announce that I will be entering the transfer portal to explore options for my next opportunity to thrive, compete and play the game I love. Thank you, #78, Luke Baklenko.”

This is the second straight offseason Baklenko will hit the transfer portal after previously transferring to Oklahoma after two seasons at Stanford. The 6-foot-6 and 313-pound Bakleno appeared in all 13 games this season for the Sooners with no starts. Baklenko originally signed with Stanford as a three-star prospect and the No. 43rd offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class out of Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.), according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies.

Baklenko is the second Sooners offensive lineman this week to announce plans to enter the portal when it opens Friday, following teammate Troy Everett, who suffered a season-ending injury in September and redshirted this past season. But they are hardly alone, joining fellow OL Isaiah Autry-Dent and Jacob Sexton in the portal. In all, 10 total Oklahoma players have opted to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal since the end of the season, including running back Jovante Barnes, cornerback Kendel Dolby, linebacker Kobie McKinzie and safety Marcus Wimberly, among others.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.