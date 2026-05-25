Oklahoma's Riley Zache plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Riley Zache is ready to join a new team after spending the last two seasons at Oklahoma. On Monday, the Sooners softball player announced she plans to enter the transfer portal.

“Thank you Oklahoma for these past two years,” Riley Zache wrote on X/Twitter. “Ultimately, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility! I’m excited to see what the future holds for me!”

Thank you Oklahoma for these past two years! Ultimately, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility! I’m excited to see what the future holds for me!@SoftballPortal pic.twitter.com/pSvd8ZEyZw — Riley Zache (@23Zache) May 25, 2026

Zache joined the Sooners in 2025 after having a standout career at Saint Joseph High School in South Bend, Indiana. During her freshman season, Zache drove in a run in Oklahoma’s 13-2 victory over Alabama to win the Norman Super Regional. Overall, Zache appeared in nine games during the 2025 season and was selected to the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Riley Zache’s sister is Oklahoma pitcher Berkley Zache. When Riley joined the team, she spoke to SoonerScoop about the relationship she has with her sister.

More on Riley Zache and Oklahoma softball

“At the start, our careers were very bumpy because we didn’t really know what roles we were going to play with the game. But now, if I need to work on catching or she needs to work on pitching, we just go, ‘Hey, let’s go,’ and we go do that,” she said. “It’s always nice because you always have somebody to train with you and to help push you, and to help guide you, and honestly sometimes to help give you that brutal honest opinion that some of us don’t want to hear.”

Berkley had a strong 2026 season. She pitched 15.1 innings and posted a 2.28 ERA with 14 strikeouts and seven walks. Riley and Berkley helped the Sooners reach the NCAA Super Regionals this season.

Based on what Oklahoma has done in past years, not making the Women’s College World Series this season is surprising. The Sooners have won eight national titles from 2000 to 2024 and have reached the Women’s College World Series every year from 2016 to 2025.