Oklahoma running back Taylor Tatum has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He just finished up his sophomore season with the Sooners.

Over his time with the team, Tatum has run for 277 yards and three touchdowns. That all came during his freshman season in 2024, as in 2025, he only received one carry for negative yardage.

Tatum played high school football at Longview (Longview, TX), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 40 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma defensive lineman Markus Strong plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He just finished up his sophomore season with the Sooners.

Strong played high school football at Union County (Lake Butler, FL), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1077 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

Last season, Strong amassed eight total tackles and one sack. All in all over three seasons with the Sooners he’s accumulated 11 total tackles and three sacks.

Where he ends up next remains to be seen. Regardless, after giving his last three years to Oklahoma, Strong will be ready, willing and able to contribute for whichever team he chooses.