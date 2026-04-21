Oklahoma small forward Derrion Reid announced his return to the Sooners for the 2026-27 season. He posted to his Instagram on Tuesday.

In 37 games last season, Reid averaged 11.7 points per game 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, shot 50.9% from the floor and 35.8% from three-point range. Reid played his freshman season at Alabama before transferring.

As a member of the Class of 2024, Reid was a four-star recruit out of Augusta (Ga.) Prolific Prep (Calif.), according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 1 overall prospect in California, the No. 7 small forward in the class and the No. 18 overall prospect in the class.

Derrion Reid announces he is returning to #Sooners.



(from his Instagram)



“Run It Back.” pic.twitter.com/IO4kCbx9JU — Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) April 21, 2026

Reid was far from the only returner to Oklahoma for next basketball season. Guard Xzayvier Brown agreed to a deal to return to the Sooners, per On3’s Joe Tipton. He will be one of the top returner scorers in the SEC next year.

Derrion Reid next returner for Oklahoma basketball in 2026-27

In 37 games last season, Brown averaged 15.4 points per game, 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He shot 45.6% from the floor and 34.3% from three-point range.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Brown was a three-star recruit out of Philadelphia (Pa.) Roman Catholic, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 9 overall prospect in the state, the No. 39 point guard in the class and the No. 248 overall prospect in the class.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and will close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.