Oklahoma is adding a piece from the NBA G League, signing Capital City Go-Go center Akoldah Gak. On3’s Joe Tipton reported the news on Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot-11, 225-pound center will offer some serious size in the frontcourt for the Sooners. He averaged 7.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game this season, according to a G League stats page.

An Australian, Akoldah Gak has had multiple NBA Summer League stints. He played with the Chicago Bulls in the 2022 offseason. He later played for the Washington Wizards in the 2025 NBA Summer League.

A former Australia U-19 national team player, Gak has played for a number of teams over the past six years. He played for the Illawarra Hawks in the NBL from 2020-23. He has also played for the Cairns Taipans, doing so from 2023-25. He also had a brief stint with the Mexico City Capitanes of the NBA G League.

Oklahoma is looking to turn things around under head coach Porter Moser. Akoldah Gak will be counted on to help continue that process.

The Sooners have won at least 20 games for the past three seasons, but they have only one NCAA Tournament appearance to show for it and no wins in the Big Dance. Oklahoma went 21-16 in 2025-26, with a 7-11 mark in SEC play.

Akoldah Gak joins Derrion Reid at Oklahoma

In addition to the Akoldah Gak signing, Oklahoma also got positive roster news last week. Small forward Derrion Reid announced his return to the Sooners for the 2026-27 season. He posted to his Instagram on last week.

In 37 games last season, Reid averaged 11.7 points per game 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, shot 50.9% from the floor and 35.8% from three-point range. Reid played his freshman season at Alabama before transferring.

As a member of the Class of 2024, Reid was a four-star recruit out of Augusta (Ga.) Prolific Prep (Calif.), according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 1 overall prospect in California, the No. 7 small forward in the class and the No. 18 overall prospect in the class.

On3’s Nick Kosko also contributed to this report.