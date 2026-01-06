According to On3’s Pete Nakos and Hayes Fawcett, Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Javonnie Gibson plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Gibson spent just one season in Norman after previously being at the FCS level. Now, he is looking for a new home ahead of the 2026 season, as the Sooners rework the offensive roster.

Gibson did miss some time due to injury, only playing in nine games. Eighteen passes were caught by him in an Oklahoma uniform, going for 199 yards and a touchdown. His score came in a clutch moment in the Missouri game, extending OU’s lead to 14-3 just ahead of the first-half two-minute timeout.

A lot of the production from Gibson did come in the final two contests of the year. He put together a nice day in the LSU win, hauling in three passes for 66 yards. Similar numbers came a couple of weeks later in the College Football Playoff vs. Alabama. While Oklahoma found itself on the losing end, Gibson had a 38-yard reception at one point. And you can add another simple three-yard reception for a total of 41 yards on the night.

“He is a guy that can make a lot of competitive plays in really tight coverage,” head coach Brent Venables said of Gibson in October. “He’s got a tremendous catch radius, very strong hands. He’s got the innate ability to bring the ball all the way in and finish the play with strength at the top of the route. And tremendous body control, run after the catch, can break tackles. He’s always open.

“He’s one of those guys and so to have another playmaker added to the group of guys I think we’re one of maybe three teams in college football that have four receivers maybe that are averaging over 50 yards a game maybe something like that. That’s pretty good.”

Gibson began his career at the Division II level, playing for the Arkansas at Monticello Weevils & Cotton Blossoms. Two seasons there eventually turned into a stint at Arkansas-Pine Bluff for a year. Second-team All-FCS honors were earned, which caught the attention of FBS schools such as Oklahoma.

Entering the portal means another school will be the one looking to take advantage of Gibson’s talents moving forward. Certainly one to watch moving forward, as wide receivers are up there with one of the more popular positions teams look to recruit out of the transfer portal.